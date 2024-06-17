Ryan Hall’s gratitude to Danny McGuire after Super League record as Hull KR man picks out favourite tries

RYAN HALL broke Danny McGuire’s Super League try-scoring record – then thanked his former Leeds team-mate for helping him do it!

The Hull KR winger scored the 247th and 248th tries of his Super League career in the space of six minutes late in Friday’s home victory over Huddersfield, to equal and then break McGuire’s tally.

Hall, who is also England’s record try-scorer with 39 in 40 matches, scored 196 of his league tries in twelve seasons with Leeds, the club he will re-join again in 2024 for one final season.

After breaking the record, Hall said of McGuire: “I had a coffee with him today. He mentioned it, tongue-in-cheek. He said it’s about time you score tonight!

“I’d pat Danny McGuire on the back the most, because he’s probably given me the majority of them.

“Scoring tries as a winger is the product of being in a good team. I think that’s the best way for me to sum it up.”

A few of those tries were no doubt created by another great Leeds halfback, Rob Burrow.

Hall admitted how difficult the past two weeks had been for him following Burrow’s death.

He said: “It’s been tough. I’m normally very good with my emotions. I can put up a brick wall. People who know me well know I’ve a great poker face.

“But it got me, as it would do. It’s been an emotional couple of weeks.”

Hall has always cut a humble figure but had no choice but to embrace the celebrations after grabbing the historic tries at Craven Park – after waiting since the start of May to score.

“I’m very pleased. It’s a monkey off my back,” he said.

“I tried not to make a big deal of it, but everyone jumped on me and made a big deal of it so I had to go along with it!

“The crowd played their tribute, which was really nice. It was good to do it at home.”

The record had not been particularly on his mind recently, he said: “Only when all the people force it on me, through social media and all that sort of thing.

“Sky got in touch the week before the Warrington game (last month), when I got one behind.

“On the Wednesday – we played on Friday – they asked me what sort of videos I want playing when I score. I said: ‘I’m not thinking about that!’. I’m thinking about doing my normal job.

“I don’t go out thinking ‘I’m going to score this week’. That’s not how I operate. It’s about doing things for the team. If opportunities arrive, I’ll do my best to score.

“It set me back a little bit, it took me a while to get back right and happily I got it done tonight.”

Hall said two of his 248 tries stood out in particular.

“The 2008 Grand Final try. It was a bit out of character, me kicking the ball. It was a real first significant try in a final and that set me off in my career.

“I was squad number 22 that year, and the next year I was number five. I’ve been five ever since. So that was significant for me.

“And then obviously the Huddersfield try in 2015 to get the League Leaders’ Shield, that’s up there.”

While the longevity and sheer success of his Leeds spell means he will always be remembered best for his achievements at Headingley, Hall also spoke about what Hull KR has come to mean to him since joining in 2021.

“People think of me as a Rhino but I’d like to say I’m a Robin as well,” he said.

“I’m proud to have played in the red and white of Hull KR and done what I’ve done for the club. Since I’ve been here, it’s been an upward trajectory.

“We haven’t finished yet; we’ve still got a lot to play for this season and we’re still in a great position.

“That’s what it’s all about, not the personal accolades but the team doing well.”

First published in League Express newspaper, Issue 3,435 (June 17, 2024)

