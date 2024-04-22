Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round Eight

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…
Leeds Rhinos 24-30 Huddersfield Giants
Esan Marsters ran for over 200 metres and terrorised the Leeds right-hand side with every carry.
3 pts Esan Marsters (Huddersfield)
2 pts Adam Swift (Huddersfield)
1 pt Leroy Cudjoe (Huddersfield)
St Helens 58-0 Hull FC
Jonny Lomax led Saints superbly in the absence of usual halfback partner Lewis Dodd, setting up three of their ten tries and scoring one of his own.
3 pts Jonny Lomax (St Helens)
2 pts Moses Mbye (St Helens)
1 pt Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)
Wigan Warriors 36-14 Castleford Tigers
He was moved to fullback but it doesn’t matter where Bevan French plays – he just causes opponents problems all the time.
3 pts Bevan French (Wigan)
2 pts Junior Nsemba (Wigan)
1 pt Ryan Hampshire (Wigan)
London Broncos 4-12 Salford Red Devils
Ryan Brierley was impeccable under the high ball and dangerous in attack.
3 pts Ryan Brierley (Salford)
2 pts Nene Macdonald (Salford)
1 pts Sam Davis (London)
Warrington Wolves 16-14 Leigh Leopards
Lachlan Fitzgibbon looks a fine addition to the Warrington pack and his influence was all over this game.
3 pts Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington)
2 pts Matty Nicholson (Warrington)
1 pt Tom Amone (Leigh)
Catalans Dragons 36-6 Hull KR
Veteran warhorse Michael McIlorum rolled back the years with a hurricane hooker’s hit-out which blew away the opposition.
3 pts Michael McIlorum (Catalans)
2 pts César Rougé (Catalans)
1 pt Théo Fages (Catalans)
