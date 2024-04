Super League top try, goal and point scorers after Round Eight

SUPER LEAGUE

Tries

1 = Adam Swift (Huddersfield Giants) 9

Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors) 9

3 Matt Dufty (Warrington Wolves) 8

4 = Innes Senior (Castleford Tigers) 7

Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos) 7

Goals

1 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 31

2 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 28

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 24

4 = Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 19

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 19

Points

1 Arthur Mourgue (Catalans Dragons) 68

2 Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 67

3 Rhyse Martin (Leeds Rhinos) 52

4 Josh Thewlis (Warrington Wolves) 46

5 = Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) 42

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 42

