Albert Goldthorpe Medal points for Super League Round Seven

HERE’S who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Leigh Leopards 12-40 Wigan Warriors

Bevan French produced some of his masterful best to put Wigan in the driving seat in this derby.

3 pts Bevan French (Wigan)

2 pts Harry Smith (Wigan)

1 pt Jai Field (Wigan)

Castleford Tigers 36-24 Salford Red Devils

Innes Senior excelled in a four-try display of pace and power and is becoming a winger of real quality.

3 pts Innes Senior (Castleford)

2 pts Alex Mellor (Castleford)

1 pt Sam Wood (Castleford)

Hull KR 50-10 London Broncos

Matt Parcell had an 80-minute stint and scored a hat-trick of tries on his 200th appearance.

3 pts Matt Parcell (Hull KR)

2 pts Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

1 pt James Batchelor (Hull KR)

Leeds Rhinos 8-34 Warrington Wolves

A revelation since switching to loose-forward and getting his hands on the ball more often, Ben Currie’s midfield playmaking and direction was excellent.

3 pt Ben Currie (Warrington)

2 pts George Williams (Warrington)

1 pt James Harrison (Warrington)

Hull FC 22-56 Huddersfield Giants

Adam Swift scored three first-half tries and must have had the Hull fans lamenting his departure from the MKM Stadium at the end of last season.

3 pts Adam Swift (Huddersfield)

2 pts Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield)

1 pt Jack Charles (Hull FC)

Catalans Dragons 14-8 St Helens

Benjamin Garcia oozes class every time he takes to the field but he was in his prime as leader of a largely French force at the Brutus.

3 pts Benjamin Garcia (Catalans)

2 pts Arthur Mourgue (Catalans)

1 pt Lewis Dodd (St Helens)

