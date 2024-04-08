Super League Round Seven Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons record high figures

HERE are the confirmed Super League attendances over the weekend.
Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors
10,308 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night
Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils
Attendance not given at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night
Hull KR vs London Broncos
Attendance not given at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night
Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves
12,297 at AMT Headingley on Friday night
Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants
9,631 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon
Catalans Dragons vs St Helens
10,724 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night
