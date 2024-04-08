Super League Round Seven Attendances: Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons record high figures

HERE are the confirmed Super League attendances over the weekend.

Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors

10,308 at the Leigh Sports Village on Thursday night

Castleford Tigers vs Salford Red Devils

Attendance not given at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Friday night

Hull KR vs London Broncos

Attendance not given at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday night

Leeds Rhinos vs Warrington Wolves

12,297 at AMT Headingley on Friday night

Hull FC vs Huddersfield Giants

9,631 at the MKM Stadium on Saturday afternoon

Catalans Dragons vs St Helens

10,724 at Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday night

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.