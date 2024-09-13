Albert Goldthorpe Medal standings with Salford Red Devils star close to victory

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ Marc Sneyd is closing in on winning the Albert Goldthorpe Medal for 2024.

Halfback Sneyd claimed the maximum three points for his performance in Salford’s win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

As a result, he is five points clear of Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis, with only two rounds of the regular season remaining.

The Albert Goldthorpe Medal is scored in the same way as the Man of Steel award, with the best three players in each Super League match given three, two and one point.

While the Man of Steel scoring ‘goes dark’ midway through the season, the Goldthorpe Medal standings are visible each week and as such provide a good indication of who is also in contention for the Man of Steel.

After 25 rounds, the top of the leaderboard looks as follows: