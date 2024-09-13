Catalans Dragons confirm exit of three overseas players

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed that Matt Ikuvalu, Manu Ma’u and Jarrod Wallace will all leave the club at the end of the season.

The three quota players will depart upon the expiry of their contracts, giving Catalans room for new overseas recruits in Canberra Raiders’ Nick Cotric, Sydney Roosters’ Luke Keary and Tevita Pangai Jr from the Dolphins.

Centre Ikuvalu and back-rower Ma’u have both spent two seasons in Perpignan, although the latter hasn’t featured at all this year because of a foot injury.

Prop Wallace only signed for the Dragons in July on a short-term deal.

The trio are among eight departures from Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the season, alongside five England internationals.

Michael McIlorum and Tom Davies will join Hull KR, Mike McMeeken and Tom Johnstone are heading to Wakefield Trinity, while Jordan Abdull leaves after a season-long loan and has signed for Hull FC next term.

