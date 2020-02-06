Albert Kelly banned following reserve grade incident

Albert Kelly has been banned for two games following an incident while playing for Hull FC’s reserve side.

The halfback has been charged for a Grade C dangerous throw and is now unavailable for two matches.

Meanwhile, Toulouse hooker Lloyd White has also been handed a two-match ban after being red-carded for kicking out.

White was dismissed in Toulouse’s win over York following an incident in the second-half.

Meanwhile, Widnes’ Kenny Baker has received a one-match ban for a dangerous contact charge, Wigan’s Joe Shorrocks and Hunslet’s Zach Johnson have had charges referred to a tribunal.