John Bateman undergoes shoulder surgery

John Bateman could miss the start of the NRL season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Canberra and England star revealed the news on Thursday after undergoing an operation in Australia.

While an exact return date isn’t clear, Canberra are hopeful his time off the field will be minimal, with a more clear picture expected nearer to the start of the season.

“Not really what I wanted this close to the season but it can’t be helped,” Bateman tweeted.

“Time to get my head down and crack on with rehab to come back stronger and fitter, ready to go.”