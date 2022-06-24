Alex Mellor set for Castleford Tigers debut as squads named for Catalans Dragons tie

Alex Mellor is in line to make his Castleford Tigers debut on Sunday after being named in their 21-man squad to host Catalans Dragons.

The back-row signed a permanent deal to sign from Leeds Rhinos earlier this week and comes straight into contention, with head coach Lee Radford suggesting he is likely to play in Sunday’s Super League game.

Castleford welcome Jake Mamo back to the squad after missing the past two fixtures before the international break on compassionate leave, as Jason Qareqare drops out of contention.

They remain without Gareth O’Brien due to a calf injury, as well as Niall Evalds (bicep), Jordan Turner (shoulder), Callum McLelland (knee), Alex Sutcliffe (knee) and Sosaia Feki (Achilles).

Catalans are reeling from the double blow following the international break, with Arthur Mourgue (ankle) and Jordan Dezaria (foot) suffering injuries while on France duty.

But that pain is soothed by the return of halfback Josh Drinkwater after two months on the sidelines with a foot injury, while Gil Dudson also returns.

Benjamin Jullien replaces Gil Dudson in the only other change to Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad, with Dean Whare (pec) still sidelined.

Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons – Mend-A-Hose Jungle, Sunday 3.30pm

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 14 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 26 Ryan Hampshire, 28 Brad Martin, 27 Alex Mellor.

Catalans: 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Micky McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike McMeeken, 14 Benjamin Garcia, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.