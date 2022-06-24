Huddersfield Giants welcome significant returnees for Hull KR trip

Huddersfield Giants have captain Luke Yates back from suspension for their trip to Hull KR but are without halfback Jack Cogger.

Cogger suffered a hip injury in their victory over Leeds Rhinos two weeks and has not been named in their 21-man squad for Sunday’s Super League tie.

As well as Yates, Sebastine Ikahihifo also returns to contention for Huddersfield, with Jack Ashworth the other player making way from the squad following his loan move to Featherstone Rovers.

Theo Fages and Chris Hill are still out with calf injuries for the Giants.

Hull KR make only change to their 21-man squad as Luis Johnson drops out with the pectoral injury, suffered a fortnight ago at St Helens, that is likely to see the back-row miss the remainder of the season.

Korbin Sims returns to contention in his place as the Robins remain without Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Jordan Abdull (quad), Kane Linnett (bicep) and Tom Garratt (head).

Hull Kingston Rovers v Huddersfield Giants – Sewell Group Craven Park, Sunday 3.15pm

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Dean Hadley, 13 Matty Storton, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton.

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 4 Ricky Leutele, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 29 Sam Hewitt.