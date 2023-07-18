All 115 Super League stars out-of-contract at the end of 2023

RECRUITMENT and retention is the name of the game for Super League sides heading into the back end of the 2023 season.

A number of deals have already been concluded whilst others are in the pipeline.

Here are all the players still yet to have a deal confirmed for 2024 and beyond.

Castleford Tigers – 16 with seven having options

Bailey Dawson (option for 2024), Greg Eden (option for 2024), Niall Evalds (option for 2024), Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, Jacob Hookem (option for 2024), George Lawler, Ilikaya Mafi (option for 2024), Nathan Massey, Suaia Matagi, Muizz Mustapha (option for 2024), Jacques O’Neill, Alex Sutcliffe (options for 2024 and 2025), Jordan Turner, Liam Watts, Joe Westerman.

Catalans Dragons – 4

Adam Keighran, Tyrone May, Michael McIlorum, Mitchell Pearce.

Huddersfield Giants – 7

Jack Ashworth, Leroy Cudjoe, Nathan Mason, Jermaine McGillvary, Chris McQueen, George Roby, Owen Trout.

Hull FC – 11 with two having options

Brad Dwyer, Jude Ferreira, Danny Houghton, Joe Lovodua, Ben McNamara, Andre Savelio, Jamie Shaul, Adam Swift, Scott Taylor, Mitieli Vulikijapani (option for 2024), Connor Wynne (option for 2024).

Hull KR – 11

Connor Barley, Luis Johnson, Jimmy Keinhorst, Sam Luckley, Connor Moore, Dan Okoro, Greg Richards, Ethan Ryan, Brad Schneider, Jack Walker, Sam Wood.

Leeds Rhinos – 7

Blake Austin, James Bentley, James Donaldson, David Fusitu’a, Aidan Sezer, Zane Tetevano, Liam Tindall.

Leigh Leopards – 10

Jacob Jones, Lachlan Lam, Ben Nakubuwai, Tom Nisbet, Kai O’Donnell, Ben Reynolds, Ava Seumanufagai, Aaron Smith, Joe Wardle, Nathan Wilde.

Salford Red Devils – 10 with two having options

Danny Addy, Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross, Matty Costello, James Greenwood, Ben Hellewell (option for 2024), Ken Sio, King Vuniyayawa, Rhys Williams, Shane Wright.

St Helens – 12 with two having options

Lewis Baxter, McKenzie Buckley (option for 2024), Matty Foster, Daniel Hill, Will Hopoate (option for 2024), Sione Mata’utia, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Dan Norman, Taylor Pemberton, Sam Royle, Jumah Sambou, Jake Wingfield.

Wakefield Trinity – 15

Matty Ashurst, Renouf Atoni, Eddie Battye, Josh Bowden, Harry Bowes, Jack Croft, Jordan Crowther, David Fifita, Romain Franco, Max Jowitt, Lee Kershaw, Kevin Proctor, Hugo Salabio, Isaac Shaw, Dane Windrow.

Warrington Wolves – 4

Daryl Clark, Ellis Longstaff, Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin.

Wigan Warriors – 8 with five having options

Mike Cooper (option for 2024), Cade Cust (option for 2024), Willie Isa, Patrick Mago (option for 2024), Brad Singleton, Ramon Silva (option for 2024), Morgan Smithies, Iain Thornley (option for 2024).