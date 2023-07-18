George Burgess breaks silence on shock Castleford Tigers link

GEORGE BURGESS has broken his silence on his shock link with Castleford Tigers.

Yesterday, Rugby League Live reported that Burgess was being lined up by the West Yorkshire club for a move until the end of the 2023 Super League season with the Tigers desperately needing new blood.

The former England international retired at the end of 2022 after playing a bit-part role with the St George Illawarra Dragons, but has since been plying his trade with the Cairns Brothers – a feeder team for NRL side North Queensland Cowboys.

It was a remarkable return for Burgess considering he left the Wigan Warriors after just eight appearances in 2020 with the forward need invasive hip surgery.

However, when approached by the League Express for comment on the link to Castleford, Burgess said: “They did offer me a deal but I couldn’t agree to it at this stage unfortunately.”

So it appears as though Castleford are going to have to look elsewhere for new blood, with Cronulla Sharks rookie Kayal Iro being heavily linked with a move to the Tigers.

Iro is currently starring for the Sharks’ feeder team, Newtown Jets, in the New South Wales Cup.