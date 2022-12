All 2023 Super League fixtures that have been announced on Sky Sports and Channel 4 so far

GOING into the 2023 Super League season, nearly 100 games will be broadcast on terrestrial or satellite television for people to watch.

The figure actually stands at 76 games as things stand, with 66 being broadcast on Sky Sports and ten on Channel 4, whilst the BBC will of course get their Challenge Cup fix.

What we know so far is those fixtures that will be broadcast up until round 15. Broadcast dates and times after that will be revealed during the season.

Channel 4 fixtures confirmed so far:

Saturday 18th February

World Club Challenge

7:00am Penrith Panthers vs St Helens

​Super League Round 1 (Match 1 of 10)

1:00pm Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors

Sunday 26th February

Super League Round 2 (Match 2 of 10)

1:00pm Castleford Tigers vs St Helens

Saturday 25th March

Super League Round 6 (Match 3 of 10)

1:00pm Leeds Rhinos vs Catalans Dragons​

Saturday 1st April

Super League Round 7 (Match 4 of 10)

1:00pm Warrington Wolves vs Hull FC

Saturday 13th May

Super League Round 12 (Match 5 of 10)

1:00pm St Helens vs Salford Red Devils

June

Super League (Match 6 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

​July

Super League (Match 7 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

August

Super League (Match 8 of 10)

Date and Match to be Confirmed

Saturday 30th September

Super League Play Off (Match 9 of 10)

1:00pm (3rd v 6th) or (4th v 5th)

​Saturday 7th October

Super League Play Off (Match 10 of 10)

1:00pm (1st v Highest) or (2nd v Lowest)

Sky Sports fixtures up to round 15 so far:

Thursday February 16: Warrington Wolves vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday February 17: Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Friday February 24: Leeds Rhinos vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 2: Warrington Wolves vs Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Friday March 3: St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday March 9: Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (8pm)

Friday March 10: Huddersfield Giants vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Thursday March 16: Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Friday March 17: St Helens vs Hull FC (8pm)

Thursday March 23: Huddersfield Giants vs St Helens (8pm)

Friday March 24: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday March 30: Leigh Leopards vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday March 31: Hull KR vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday April 6 (Rivals Round): Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity (8pm)

Friday April 7 (Rivals Round): Hull FC vs Hull KR (12.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs St Helens (3pm)

Saturday April 8 (Rivals Round): Leigh Leopards vs Salford Red Devils (2.30pm), Catalans Dragons vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Sunday April 9 (Rivals Round): Leeds Rhinos vs Huddersfield Giants (6pm)

Thursday April 13: Salford Red Devils vs Castleford Tigers (8pm)

Friday April 14: Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Thursday April 20: St Helens vs Warrington Wolves (8pm)

Friday April 21: Castleford Tigers vs Hull KR (8pm)

Thursday May 4: Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 5: Catalans Dragons vs St Helens (8pm)

Thursday May 11: Wakefield Trinity vs Hull FC (8pm)

Friday May 12: Wigan Warriors vs Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Thursday May 25: Hull KR vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Friday May 26: Leeds Rhinos vs St Helens (8pm)

Saturday June 3 (Magic Weekend): Salford Red Devils vs Hull KR (1.30pm), Wigan Warriors vs Catalans Dragons (3.45pm), Leeds Rhinos vs Castleford Tigers (6pm)

Sunday June 4 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield Trinity vs Leigh Leopards (12.30pm), St Helens vs Huddersfield Giants (2.45pm), Hull FC vs Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Friday June 9: St Helens vs Wigan Warriors (8pm)

Saturday June 10: Warrington Wolves vs Huddersfield Giants (5pm)