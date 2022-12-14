New Leeds Rhinos signing reacts to news that he will be out for up to three months and miss start of Super League season

NEW Leeds Rhinos signing Luke Hooley has responded to the news that he will be out for up to three months and will miss the start of the 2023 Super League season.

Hooley, who was an off-season recruit from Batley Bulldogs, suffered an innocuous knock in training before the prognosis was confirmed to be serious.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said on Hooley: “Luke rolled his ankle in training which didn’t look serious at the time however the scans have revealed an issue.

“The decision was taken to take decisive action to make sure he is back on the field as soon as possible rather than rehab and then make a call. Both players are in the best possible hands with our medical team and their operations went well with no complications.”

Now, Hooley himself has had his say on the news, tweeting: “Gutted is an understatement not the start that I wanted but that’s RL for you! See you all at the start of the season.”