All 23 new Super League signing from Down Under for 2025 and their profiles

STEPHEN IBBETSON introduces the new names arriving in Super League from down under ahead of the 2025 season.

DAEJARN ASI

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Stand-off

Date of birth: 15/08/2000

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

NRL appearances: 42

What’s the story? Asi has travelled between the Cowboys, Warriors and Eels without becoming an NRL first-choice. His best season was 2024, playing 14 games for struggling Parramatta. A running half who can also play at centre, he is twice capped by Samoa despite hailing from New Zealand.

What do they say? “Daejarn is a very exciting young player who has plenty of NRL experience already. He will certainly add quality to our team,” said Castleford director of rugby Danny Wilson.

ZAC CINI

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Centre

Date of birth: 24/05/2000

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

NRL appearances: 4

What’s the story? Cini made his NRL debut at 21 but was released by the Tigers after four games. He has spent the past three seasons playing for the Eels’ NSW Cup team without receiving a first-team call-up so has now moved to England for top-grade action. As well as centre, Cini frequently appeared at fullback last term, and can also play wing.

What does he say? “I don’t know what I’m going to do when I get the ball, it’s more about feeling, it’s more about space and where the opportunity approaches.”

JUDAH RIMBU

Club: Castleford Tigers

Position: Hooker

Date of birth: 09/10/2001

Signed from: PNG Hunters

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? Castleford now have two Papua New Guinea international hookers with Rimbu joining Liam Horne in their ranks. Rimbu won the Petero Civoniceva Medal for the Queensland Cup’s best player in 2024 after scoring 16 tries in 23 games for the Port Moresby-based Hunters, and then played every game as the Kumuls won the autumn’s Pacific Bowl.

What do they say? “He’s shown what he’s capable of and he keeps getting better and better and I think he’s ready to go. It was just a matter of time,” said PNG Hunters coach Paul Aiton of Rimbu’s move to Super League.

NICK COTRIC

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 18/11/1998

Signed from: Canberra Raiders

NRL appearances: 149

What’s the story? Cotric burst onto the scene in 2017, winning the NRL Rookie of the Year award, and in 2019 played in a Grand Final for Canberra, Origin for NSW and then earned two Australia caps. After spending one season with the Bulldogs, his second Raiders spell proved less fruitful. Cotric, who has 63 NRL tries, kept himself fresh in the off-season with two appearances for Serbia.

What do they say? “Nick is an extremely exciting signing for our club. Capable of playing both wing and centre, he is a player who breaks tackles and is blessed with genuine speed,” said Catalans coach Steve McNamara.

LUKE KEARY

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Stand-off

Date of birth: 03/02/1992

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

NRL appearances: 231

What’s the story? Super League signings don’t come much bigger than Keary, a three-time NRL and world champion. He helped steer the Rabbitohs to glory in 2014, then the Roosters in back-to-back campaigns (for the first, in 2018, he won the Clive Churchill Medal). Keary announced his retirement in April before the prospect of two years in France changed his mind.

What does he say? “There’s a big difference between playing here and going over there. The NRL’s a different beast. I’ve got no desire to play in the NRL any more.”

TEVITA PANGAI JR

Club: Catalans Dragons

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 04/02/1996

Signed from: Dolphins

NRL appearances: 147

What’s the story? Pangai Jr’s career has rarely been dull – breaking Covid rules at the Broncos, helping the Panthers win the NRL and then, shortly after a first NSW call-up, quitting the sport for boxing. His style of play isn’t dull either, as a powerful carrier and serial offloader, but inconsistency and ill-discipline has always followed.

What do they say? “He has a desire to be at his ultimate best in the Super League competition. His raw power, skill and athleticism will create chaos for opposition defences,” said Catalans coach Steve McNamara.

JACOB GAGAI

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 20/12/1995

Signed from: South Sydney Rabbitohs

NRL appearances: 17

What’s the story? Gagai is very much a late bloomer, only making his NRL debut this year aged 28 in Las Vegas. With nine tries in 17 appearances, Gagai showed he could step up from second-grade, though he has some way to go to be the top player in his family – brother Dane is an NRL and Maroons stalwart while cousins include Josh Hoffman and Wendell Sailor.

What do they say? “I really like the way heâ€™s gone about his career; heâ€™s done it the hard way. It shows a lot about his personality, heâ€™s persevered and got his opportunity,” said Huddersfield coach Luke Robinson.

TAANE MILNE

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 19/05/1995

Signed from: South Sydney Rabbitohs

NRL appearances: 88

What’s the story? Milne scored 24 tries in 69 games across three seasons with the Rabbitohs, having previously represented the Dragons and Warriors. He is a powerful back who can finish tries on the wing or create them at centre. Born in New Zealand and largely reared in Australia, Milne represents Fiji internationally, earning 13 caps to date and being longlisted for this year’s Golden Boot.

What do they say? “Being able to secure the signing of an international, NRL centre who was Fijiâ€™s man of the match and a Golden Boot nominee is a great capture for the Giants,” said Huddersfield chairman Ken Davy.

ZAC WOOLFORD

Club: Huddersfield Giants

Position: Hooker

Date of birth: 09/08/1996

Signed from: Canberra Raiders

NRL appearances: 39

What’s the story? Woolford follows the family trail in joining Huddersfield, where dad Simon spent two-and-a-half years as coach. Another late bloomer, making his NRL bow at 25, Woolford showed potential with the Raiders without being backed to be their top nine. The Giants hope Woolford is the sharp, skilful hooker they lacked last season to get their attack moving.

What does he say? “Iâ€™m following in the footsteps here in Canberra of my dad and now moving on to a club heâ€™s previously been involved in, and heâ€™s really happy for me.”

JORDAN RAPANA

Club: Hull FC

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 15/08/1989

Signed from: Canberra Raiders

NRL appearances: 219

What’s the story? Rapana isn’t quite a newcomer to the UK, having spent two years here on a Mormon mission as a young adult. He’s also played in two northern hemisphere World Cups and a Kiwi tour alongside his eleven-year Canberra career, which brought 106 tries in 214 appearances. Although now 35, the goal-kicking winger or fullback has a two-year deal.

What does he say? “I think Iâ€™m a pretty chilled, easy-going guy. But in terms of footy, I donâ€™t think Iâ€™d be able to name somebody who is more competitive than me.”

JARED WAEREA-HARGREAVES

Club: Hull KR

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 20/01/1989

Signed from: Sydney Roosters

NRL appearances: 316

What’s the story? Hull KR have signed one of the game’s most notorious enforcers in Waerea-Hargreaves, a veteran of more than a decade and a half in the NRL (earlier this year he became the 50th player to hit 300 top-grade appearances in Australia, almost all with the Roosters) and internationally for New Zealand, for whom he holds 33 caps.

What does he say? “I never, ever contemplated talking to other teams or anything like that. As soon as Shaun (Kenny-Dowall) mentioned to me last year if it was an option, it was always KR.”

COOPER JENKINS

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 11/07/2001

Signed from: Norths Devils

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? Jenkins hasn’t played NRL but he did leave Australia a State Championship winner, starting for Queensland Cup champions Norths in their victory over Newtown and making 19 successive appearances in their run to glory. Originally a centre before growing to be six-foot-four and 100kg, Jenkins’ successful 2024 came after several years of injury problems.

What does he say? “I want to cement a starting spot, play consistently, learn off the older boys and develop myself as a first-grade player over here.”

KEENAN PALASIA

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Prop

Date of birth: 24/01/1997

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans

NRL appearances: 68

What’s the story? Leeds fans got a first sight of Palasia at Headingley in Samoa’s loss there to England last month, but it’s in the NRL that he has so far performed best. The versatile forward shrugged off an injury-ravaged start to his career to help Brisbane to the Grand Final in 2023, but requested a release from the Titans after limited game time.

What do they say? “I know he is excited about starting his new life in England with the Rhinos and I think he will become a firm fans favourite with his style of play,” said Leeds coach Brad Arthur.

MAIKA SIVO

Club: Leeds Rhinos

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 03/10/1992

Signed from: Parramatta Eels

NRL appearances: 115

What’s the story? Leeds have a proven try-scorer in Sivo, who has 104 NRL tries to his name from only 115 appearances, including 17 in twelve last season. Most of those came under Brad Arthur and Sivo sought a release from the Eels to be reunited with his former coach in England. The Fijian has also been prolific internationally, registering eleven tries in twelve Bati fixtures.

What does he say? “Brad is a big part of who and where I am today. When he flicked me the message to ask if I wanted to come to Leeds, I said ‘I’m coming’!”

DAVID ARMSTRONG

Club: Leigh Leopards

Position: Fullback

Date of birth: 09/04/2001

Signed from: Newcastle Knights

NRL appearances: 5

What’s the story? With Matt Moylan making the decision to retire early, Leigh’s fullback berth is Armstrong’s to seize. Although he only has a little first-grade experience, scoring five tries in as many games, his speed and agility could make him the perfect fit for Super League. He rejected a new Knights deal to sign with Leigh.

What do they say? “To be able to sign a young player of Armstrongâ€™s quality, despite his club wanting to retain him and believing they had… is something we should be proud of as a competition,” said Leigh owner Derek Beaumont.

BEN CONDON

Club: Leigh Leopards

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 13/07/2000

Signed from: Manly Sea Eagles

NRL appearances: 17

What’s the story? With five seasons combined at the Cowboys and Sea Eagles bringing a total of 17 games, it was time for Condon to move to be a first-grade regular. At six-foot-five and weighing 109kg, he is certainly a big body – and possesses an offload – while he can play in either the front or back row.

What do they say? “Ben fits the mould of what we look for in backrowers and middles. Heâ€™s a big body with good leg speed and good defence, and heâ€™s an all-round good guy as well,” said Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester.

ISAAC LIU

Club: Leigh Leopards

Position: Loose-forward

Date of birth: 26/04/1991

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans

NRL appearances: 272

What’s the story? Over a dozen NRL seasons – nine with the Roosters, where he won two Grand Finals, and then three with the Titans – plus 15 caps with Samoa and New Zealand, Liu has proven himself a dependable forward. With his experience, he could replace former Leigh captain John Asiata in more ways than one.

What do they say? “He has played in successful sides in the NRL competition and having lost the experience of John Asiata, Ricky Leutele and those kinds of guys, it was important we got a leader. Isaac is definitely one of those guys,” said Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester.

FANITESI NIU

Club: Leigh Leopards

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 11/08/2001

Signed from: Dolphins

NRL appearances: 56

What’s the story? Capable of playing anywhere across the back five, Niu has 20 NRL tries to his name from 56 appearances at the Broncos and, for their first two seasons, the Dolphins. He also bagged four tries in two matches for Tonga at the 2022 World Cup, won this year’s State Championships with Norths Devils and brings explosive running.

What does he say? “Just to see what he (Adrian Lam) has done in the game; I’ve got a lot of respect for him and he’s one coach I want to play under.”

ETHAN O’NEILL

Club: Leigh Leopards

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 01/06/1999

Signed from: Brisbane Broncos

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? O’Neill is the only player on this list who won’t count on his club’s overseas quota, having played for several years in the UK as a junior. His dad, Julian, played for Leigh among numerous English clubs. Ethan, who is yet to make a first-grade appearance, had his eye socket fractured at the start of this year by an accidental poke from new team-mate Bailey Hodgson.

What does he say? “Itâ€™s a massive opportunity for me to come over and show everyone what sort of person and player I am.”

KYLE FELDT

Club: St Helens

Position: Winger

Date of birth: 09/02/1992

Signed from: North Queensland Cowboys

NRL appearances: 217

What’s the story? Feldt moves to Super League seemingly still at the top of his game, after coming second in this year’s NRL try-scoring charts with 23 in 25 matches. That took his total to 151 in a twelve-year Cowboys career – the most famous a last-gasp leveller in the 2015 NRL Grand Final, which they went on to win in golden-point.

What does he say? “Iâ€™m coming over to add some more accolades to my career and to help out the boys in the club. Iâ€™m very eager to get silverware.”

TRISTAN SAILOR

Club: St Helens

Position: Stand-off

Date of birth: 23/06/1998

Signed from: Brisbane Broncos

NRL appearances: 21

What’s the story? Discarded by the Dragons and then frozen out the NRL, Sailor made a top-level comeback with the Broncos and showed his rapid pace and ability to make play. The son of dual-code great Wendell, he can operate in the halves or back three, but has received the number-six shirt for 2025.

What do they say? â€œThe fact he can play at fullback or at six, similar to Jack (Welsby), gives us options but we donâ€™t need to make decisions too soon on where he plays. What we do know is he will add a lot to our team,â€ said coach Paul Wellens.

SETH NIKOTEMO

Club: Wakefield Trinity

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 29/03/2004

Signed from: Gold Coast Titans

NRL appearances: 0

What’s the story? While yet to make his NRL bow, Nikotemo has been a highly-rated junior, and as such Wakefield have given the 20-year-old a three-year deal. The Wellington-born forward represented Queensland across the age grades and was a key figure for Ipswich this year in the Queensland Cup.

What do they say? “Heâ€™s a high-quality young backrower with power and punch in his attacking game adding to an uncompromising defensive game. After speaking to him Iâ€™m confident he will fit in perfectly with the way we want to play,” said Wakefield coach Daryl Powell.

DAN RUSSELL

Club: Warrington Wolves

Position: Backrower

Date of birth: 05/12/1995

Signed from: St George Illawarra Dragons

NRL appearances: 8

What’s the story? Russell has played in more international than NRL games, having been capped ten times by Papua New Guinea since 2019. Even when he made a breakthrough with the Dragons in 2023 after years of second-tier rugby, games were hard to come by, but Warrington see potential in a backrower with the raw ingredients – six-foot-four and 103kg.

What do they say? “His size, power and physicality will strengthen our back-row options and heâ€™ll add value to our pack moving forward,” said Warrington coach Sam Burgess.

