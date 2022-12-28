All 53 referees that have ever officiated a Super League game

BEING a referee in this day and age is certainly no easy feat.
From being at the mercy of fans on both sides as well as intense scrutiny from peers and bosses, referees have one of the toughest sporting jobs to do.
In terms of Super League officials, 53 have come and gone in 26 years, and, whilst some have officiated hundreds of games, others have just been present for a handful of games.
Here are all 53.
Thierry Alibert – 128 games – 2007-2013
Alan Bates – 2 games – 1996
Phil Benson – 1 game – 2006
Phil Bentham – 316 games – 2005-2018
Glen Black – 6 games – 2004-2005
Chris Campbell – 24 games – 2016-2017
David Campbell – 36 games – 1996-1997
Matt Cecchin – 1 game – 2018 (when Wigan Warriors took on Hull FC in Australia)
James Child – 333 games – 2009-2022
Steve Clark – 2 games – 1996-2006
Joe Cobb – 28 games – 2014-2016
John Connolly – 94 games – 1996-2000
Robert Connolly – 175 games – 1996-2004
Stuart Cummings – 156 games – 1996-2002
Mike Dawber – 1 game – 2003
Greg Dolan – 10 games – 2018-2019
Steve Ganson – 375 games – 1996-2013
Tom Grant – Current – 2017-
Marcus Griffiths – Current – 2018-
Bill Harrigan – 4 games – 1996
Gareth Hewer – 75 games – 2007-2021
Robert Hicks – Current – 2010-
Chris Kendall – Current – 2015-
Julian King – 6 games – 2005
Karl Kirkpatrick – 221 games – 1996-2006
Ashley Klein – 151 games – 2003-2008
Ronnie Laughton – 74 games – 2003-2008
Jamie Leahy – 9 games – 2006-2009
Chris Leatherbarrow – 10 games – 2013-2015
Paul Lee – 1 game – 1996
Tony Maksoud – 1 game – 2005
Tim Mander – 1 game – 1996
Scott Mikalauskas – 66 games – 2016-
Aaron Moore – Current – 2021-
Liam Moore – Current – 2017-
Colin Morris – 37 games – 1996-2003
Steve Nicholson – 22 games – 1998-2000
Nick Oddy – 16 games – 1996-1999
Geoffrey Poumes – 1 game – 2022
Steve Presley – 96 games – 1996-2000
Jason Robinson – 1 game – 2009
Tim Roby – 71 games – 2011-2015
Graham Shaw – 11 games – 1996-2000
Richard Silverwood – 411 games – 2001-2016
Michael Smaill – 1 game – 2022 – Current
Ian Smith – 252 games – 1999-2010
Jack Smith – Current – 2016-2022
Russell Smith – 216 games – 1996-2004
George Stokes – 30 games – 2012-2016
Peter Taberner – 34 games – 1996-2006
Ben Thaler – Current – 2005-2022
Matt Thomason – 23 games – 2011-2015
Mike Woodhead – 3 games – 2016
Credit Rugby League Project for the statistics.