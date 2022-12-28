All 53 referees that have ever officiated a Super League game

BEING a referee in this day and age is certainly no easy feat.

From being at the mercy of fans on both sides as well as intense scrutiny from peers and bosses, referees have one of the toughest sporting jobs to do.

In terms of Super League officials, 53 have come and gone in 26 years, and, whilst some have officiated hundreds of games, others have just been present for a handful of games.

Here are all 53.

Thierry Alibert – 128 games – 2007-2013

Alan Bates – 2 games – 1996

Phil Benson – 1 game – 2006

Phil Bentham – 316 games – 2005-2018

Glen Black – 6 games – 2004-2005

Chris Campbell – 24 games – 2016-2017

David Campbell – 36 games – 1996-1997

Matt Cecchin – 1 game – 2018 (when Wigan Warriors took on Hull FC in Australia)

James Child – 333 games – 2009-2022

Steve Clark – 2 games – 1996-2006

Joe Cobb – 28 games – 2014-2016

John Connolly – 94 games – 1996-2000

Robert Connolly – 175 games – 1996-2004

Stuart Cummings – 156 games – 1996-2002

Mike Dawber – 1 game – 2003

Greg Dolan – 10 games – 2018-2019

Steve Ganson – 375 games – 1996-2013

Tom Grant – Current – 2017-

Marcus Griffiths – Current – 2018-

Bill Harrigan – 4 games – 1996

Gareth Hewer – 75 games – 2007-2021

Robert Hicks – Current – 2010-

Chris Kendall – Current – 2015-

Julian King – 6 games – 2005

Karl Kirkpatrick – 221 games – 1996-2006

Ashley Klein – 151 games – 2003-2008

Ronnie Laughton – 74 games – 2003-2008

Jamie Leahy – 9 games – 2006-2009

Chris Leatherbarrow – 10 games – 2013-2015

Paul Lee – 1 game – 1996

Tony Maksoud – 1 game – 2005

Tim Mander – 1 game – 1996

Scott Mikalauskas – 66 games – 2016-

Aaron Moore – Current – 2021-

Liam Moore – Current – 2017-

Colin Morris – 37 games – 1996-2003

Steve Nicholson – 22 games – 1998-2000

Nick Oddy – 16 games – 1996-1999

Geoffrey Poumes – 1 game – 2022

Steve Presley – 96 games – 1996-2000

Jason Robinson – 1 game – 2009

Tim Roby – 71 games – 2011-2015

Graham Shaw – 11 games – 1996-2000

Richard Silverwood – 411 games – 2001-2016

Michael Smaill – 1 game – 2022 – Current

Ian Smith – 252 games – 1999-2010

Jack Smith – Current – 2016-2022

Russell Smith – 216 games – 1996-2004

George Stokes – 30 games – 2012-2016

Peter Taberner – 34 games – 1996-2006

Ben Thaler – Current – 2005-2022

Matt Thomason – 23 games – 2011-2015

Mike Woodhead – 3 games – 2016

Credit Rugby League Project for the statistics.