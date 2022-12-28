David Fifita’s former agent reveals the three Super League clubs that tried to sign ex-Wakefield Trinity star

DAVID FIFITA’S former agent has revealed the three Super League clubs that tried to sign the ex-Wakefield Trinity star.

As of now, Fifita is gearing up to play local league rugby for the Entrance Tigers in the Central Coast Division following his Super League exit.

After almost seven seasons with Trinity and 141 appearances later, Fifita waved goodbye to Belle Vue at the end of 2022.

However, throughout his time with Wakefield, the powerful forward alerted Super League rivals to his possible signature following some big performances.

Now, his former agent Craig Harrison of Show Me The Money UK, has revealed the three clubs that showed their interest with two almost getting him over the line.

“I could tell some fantastic stories; there was a move to Cas (Castleford Tigers) at one time, we met Cas and that was nearly a done deal,” Harrison said on the Show Me The Money Rugby League TV podcast.

“Warrington at one time; we had a lot of interest at Warrington there was a little bit of interest from Leeds one year.”

Harrison also expressed his gratitude for being able to work alongside Fifita in his time in the UK.

“He stayed at Wakefield and he rode the wave but he was a pleasure to deal with.

“It’s not very often that English agents get to deal with overseas players but Dave (Fifita) was looking for somebody in the UK and we were lucky enough to get involved with him. I absolutely love him.

“He’s a massive loss to Super League, he’s still only 33.”

Fifita will go down in history at Belle Vue for the way in which he took to the field with boundless enthusiasm, possessing incredible skill for such a big forward.