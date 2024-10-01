All 65 NRL players out of contract at the end of 2024 as Super League clubs circle

AS Super League clubs prepare for 2025 and beyond, many are looking towards the NRL for new players.

Of course, the number of NRL stars out of contract at the end of 2024 numbers 65. Whilst most of those will secure new deals Down Under, some – such as Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers) – have been linked with moves to the northern hemisphere.

Here are all 121 NRL players out of contract and free to move at the end of the year:

Brisbane Broncos – 4

Corey Oates, Delouise Hoeter, Martin Taupau, Josiah Karapani

Canberra Raiders – 2

Josh Papalii, Peter Hola

Canterbury Bulldogs – 8

Bailey Biondi-Odo, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Jeral Skelton, Liam Knight, Toby Sexton, Zac Montgomery, Zane Tetevano

Cronulla Sharks – 7

Billy Burns, Jack Williams, Jayden Berrell, Niwhai Puru, Oregon Kaufusi, Siteni Taukamo, Tom Hazelton

The Dolphins – 6

Anthony Milford, Edrick Lee, Mason Teague, Robert Jennings, Tesi Niu, Valynce Te Whare

Gold Coast Titans – 4

Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Joe Stimson, Klese Haas, Tom Weaver

Manly Sea Eagles – 3

Corey Waddell, Matt Lodge, Raymond Vaega

Melbourne Storm – 6

Ativalu Lisati, Chris Lewis, Dean Ieremia, Marion Seve, Tepai Moeroa, Young Tonumaipea

Newcastle Knights – 3

Brodie Jones, Mat Croker, Tyson Frizell

New Zealand Warriors – 0

North Queensland Cowboys – 2

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jordan McLean

Parramatta Eels – 3

Haze Dunster, Jirah Momoisea, Tevita Taumoepenu

Penrith Panthers – 1

Matt Eisenhuth

St George Illawarra Dragons – 4

Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey*, Mat Feagai, Tom Eisenhuth

South Sydney Rabbitohs – 4

Ben Lovett, Isaiah Tass, Shaquai Mitchell, Taane Milne

Sydney Roosters – 4

Tyler Moriarty, Zach Dockar-Clay, Blake Steep, Michael Jennings

Wests Tigers – 4

Brandon Tumeth, Sione Fainu, Solomon Alaimalo, Luke Laulilii

