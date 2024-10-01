All 65 NRL players out of contract at the end of 2024 as Super League clubs circle

AS Super League clubs prepare for 2025 and beyond, many are looking towards the NRL for new players.
Of course, the number of NRL stars out of contract at the end of 2024 numbers 65. Whilst most of those will secure new deals Down Under, some – such as Adam Doueihi (Wests Tigers) – have been linked with moves to the northern hemisphere.
Here are all 121 NRL players out of contract and free to move at the end of the year:
Brisbane Broncos – 4
Corey Oates, Delouise Hoeter, Martin Taupau, Josiah Karapani
Canberra Raiders – 2
Josh Papalii, Peter Hola
Canterbury Bulldogs – 8
Bailey Biondi-Odo, Chris Patolo, Hayze Perham, Jeral Skelton, Liam Knight, Toby Sexton, Zac Montgomery, Zane Tetevano
Cronulla Sharks – 7
Billy Burns, Jack Williams, Jayden Berrell, Niwhai Puru, Oregon Kaufusi, Siteni Taukamo, Tom Hazelton
The Dolphins – 6
Anthony Milford, Edrick Lee, Mason Teague, Robert Jennings, Tesi Niu, Valynce Te Whare
Gold Coast Titans – 4
Jacob Alick-Wiencke, Joe Stimson, Klese Haas, Tom Weaver
Manly Sea Eagles – 3
Corey Waddell, Matt Lodge, Raymond Vaega
Melbourne Storm – 6
Ativalu Lisati, Chris Lewis, Dean Ieremia, Marion Seve, Tepai Moeroa, Young Tonumaipea
Newcastle Knights – 3
Brodie Jones, Mat Croker, Tyson Frizell
New Zealand Warriors – 0
North Queensland Cowboys – 2
Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, Jordan McLean
Parramatta Eels – 3
Haze Dunster, Jirah Momoisea, Tevita Taumoepenu
Penrith Panthers – 1
Matt Eisenhuth
St George Illawarra Dragons – 4
Ben Murdoch-Masila, Cody Ramsey*, Mat Feagai, Tom Eisenhuth
South Sydney Rabbitohs – 4
Ben Lovett, Isaiah Tass, Shaquai Mitchell, Taane Milne
Sydney Roosters – 4
Tyler Moriarty, Zach Dockar-Clay, Blake Steep, Michael Jennings
Wests Tigers – 4
Brandon Tumeth, Sione Fainu, Solomon Alaimalo, Luke Laulilii
