London Broncos playmaker attracting rival Super League interest

LONDON BRONCOS playmaker Jack Campagnolo is attracting interest from rival Super League clubs, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Campagnolo, who sat out the initial stages of the 2024 Super League season with injury, has impressed on his return to the London starting line-up following the omission of James Meadows with injury.

The Italian international, who played all three of the Azzurri’s 2021 World Cup fixtures, is effectively a free agent at the end of the year having only signed a one-year deal with the Broncos.

Now League Express understands that a number of Super League clubs are keen on exploring the possibility of adding the 26-year-old to their ranks.

The halfback, who is also a prolific goal-kicker, played in the Queensland Cup in 2023 for Brisbane Broncos’ feeder side South Logan Magpies.

One major sticking point to any potential deal, however, is the fact that Campagnolo would count on the overseas quota.

