All of the rugby league pre-season friendlies scheduled so far

WITH the festive season upon us, that can mean only one thing – Rugby League is back.

The 2024 campaign begins in earnest on Christmas Eve, with one of the four pre-season games taking place over the holidays, before a host of warm-up ties take place across January and early February.

Pre-season will be the first time that coaches and fans get to see new faces in action with youngsters also being given the chance to stake a potential claim.

Here are all of the friendlies scheduled so far ahead of the 2024 season.

Christmas Eve, December 24

Bradford Bulls vs Halifax Panthers – Odsal, 12 noon

Boxing Day, December 26

Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley, 11.30am

Keighley Cougars vs Oldham – Cougar Park, 2pm

Dewsbury Rams vs Batley Bulldogs – FLAIR Stadium, 12 noon

Saturday, December 30

Barrow Raiders vs Barrow and District Select – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm

Sunday, January 7

Barrow Raiders vs Rochdale Hornets – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm

Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulls – Millennium Stadium, 3pm

Widnes Vikings vs Workington Town – DCBL Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, January 13

Barrow Raiders vs North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm

Sunday, January 14

Bradford Bulls vs Hull FC – Odsal, 2pm

Keighley Cougars vs Castleford Tigers – Cougar Park, 2pm

Featherstone Rovers vs Dewsbury Rams – Millennium Stadium, 3pm

Saturday, January 20

St Helens vs Swinton Lions – Totally Wicked Stadium, 2pm

Sunday, January 21

Keighley Cougars vs Halifax Panthers – Cougar Park, 1pm

Dewsbury Rams vs Huddersfield Giants – FLAIR Stadium, 3pm

Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham RLFC – Crown Oil Arena, 3pm

Doncaster vs Hull FC – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm

Workington Town vs Whitehaven – Fibrus Community Stadium, 3pm

Barrow Raiders vs Hunslet – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm

Castleford Tigers vs London Broncos – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, 3pm

Batley Bulldogs v Heavy Woollen Select – Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, KO TBC

Friday, January 26

Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm

Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors – Be Well Support Stadium, KO TBC

Saturday, January 27

Catalans Dragons vs France B – Stade Gilbert Brutus, KO TBC

Sunday, January 28

Bradford Bulls vs Leeds Rhinos – Odsal, 3pm

Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles – Sewell Group Craven Park, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants vs London Broncos – John Smith’s Stadium, 3pm

Friday, February 2

Hunslet RLFC vs Leeds Rhinos – South Leeds Stadium, 7.30pm

Saturday, February 3

Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday, February 4

Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors – MKM Stadium, 2pm

St Helens vs Salford Red Devils – Totally Wicked Stadium, 2pm

Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR – AMT Headingley, 2.30pm

Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants, Mend-a-Hose Jungle, 3pm

Oldham vs London Broncos – Boundary Park, 3pm

