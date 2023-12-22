All of the rugby league pre-season friendlies scheduled so far

WITH the festive season upon us, that can mean only one thing – Rugby League is back.
The 2024 campaign begins in earnest on Christmas Eve, with one of the four pre-season games taking place over the holidays, before a host of warm-up ties take place across January and early February.
Pre-season will be the first time that coaches and fans get to see new faces in action with youngsters also being given the chance to stake a potential claim.
Here are all of the friendlies scheduled so far ahead of the 2024 season.
Christmas Eve, December 24
Bradford Bulls vs Halifax Panthers – Odsal, 12 noon
Boxing Day, December 26
Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity – AMT Headingley, 11.30am
Keighley Cougars vs Oldham – Cougar Park, 2pm
Dewsbury Rams vs Batley Bulldogs – FLAIR Stadium, 12 noon
Saturday, December 30
Barrow Raiders vs Barrow and District Select – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm
Sunday, January 7
Barrow Raiders vs Rochdale Hornets – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 2pm
Featherstone Rovers vs Bradford Bulls – Millennium Stadium, 3pm
Widnes Vikings vs Workington Town – DCBL Stadium, 3pm
Saturday, January 13
Barrow Raiders vs North Wales Crusaders – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm
Sunday, January 14
Bradford Bulls vs Hull FC – Odsal, 2pm
Keighley Cougars vs Castleford Tigers – Cougar Park, 2pm
Featherstone Rovers vs Dewsbury Rams – Millennium Stadium, 3pm
Saturday, January 20
St Helens vs Swinton Lions – Totally Wicked Stadium, 2pm
Sunday, January 21
Keighley Cougars vs Halifax Panthers – Cougar Park, 1pm
Dewsbury Rams vs Huddersfield Giants – FLAIR Stadium, 3pm
Rochdale Hornets vs Oldham RLFC – Crown Oil Arena, 3pm
Doncaster vs Hull FC – Eco-Power Stadium, 3pm
Workington Town vs Whitehaven – Fibrus Community Stadium, 3pm
Barrow Raiders vs Hunslet – Matt Johnson Prestige Stadium, 3pm
Castleford Tigers vs London Broncos – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, 3pm
Batley Bulldogs v Heavy Woollen Select – Fox’s Biscuits Stadium, KO TBC
Friday, January 26
Warrington Wolves vs Widnes Vikings – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 7.30pm
Wakefield Trinity vs Wigan Warriors – Be Well Support Stadium, KO TBC
Saturday, January 27
Catalans Dragons vs France B – Stade Gilbert Brutus, KO TBC
Sunday, January 28
Bradford Bulls vs Leeds Rhinos – Odsal, 3pm
Hull KR vs Sheffield Eagles – Sewell Group Craven Park, 3pm
Huddersfield Giants vs London Broncos – John Smith’s Stadium, 3pm
Friday, February 2
Hunslet RLFC vs Leeds Rhinos – South Leeds Stadium, 7.30pm
Saturday, February 3
Warrington Wolves vs Leigh Leopards – Halliwell Jones Stadium, 5.30pm
Sunday, February 4
Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors – MKM Stadium, 2pm
St Helens vs Salford Red Devils – Totally Wicked Stadium, 2pm
Leeds Rhinos vs Hull KR – AMT Headingley, 2.30pm
Castleford Tigers vs Huddersfield Giants, Mend-a-Hose Jungle, 3pm
Oldham vs London Broncos – Boundary Park, 3pm
Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.
Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.
Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.
League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.