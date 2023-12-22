Rochdale Hornets: A club going places on and off the field

WHILST most eyes are focused on the likes of Keighley Cougars and Oldham in League One, Rochdale Hornets are quietly going about their business.

After a tough financial year in 2022 and failing to qualify for the third tier play-offs in 2023, the Hornets are now in a good, solid place to launch an assault up the table in 2024.

Shrewd signings on the field have enabled head coach Gary Thornton to build a youthful and energetic squad whilst off the field the club continues to bring in increasing sponsorship deals and entice new fans.

Most notable, after a difficult 2022, Rochdale posted a 14% growth in attendance in 2023 with Rochdale’s League One clash against Oldham bringing in 1,386 fans – the highest attendance posted last season.

Rocdhale chairman Mazey said: “After a difficult year in 2022, it’s very encouraging and hopefully with squad improvements for 2024 we will see further growth and hit our target of exceeding 1000 fans for a League One average with sizeable crowds also expected for our Law Cup and 1895 local rival games against big spending Oldham and Championship side Halifax.”

IMG’s provisional gradings were sent out to clubs two months ago with Rochdale sitting 28th with a score of 7.03 and thus a Grade C.

With the club’s digital engagement growing and increased investment, the Hornets are a prime example of a club striving for more.

