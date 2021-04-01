All the 21-man squads for Betfred Super League Round 2

Here are all the 21-man squads for this week’s Super League fixtures, including the changes made from the squads that were announced for last weekend’s first round matches.

The majority of clubs are able to make a minimal number of changes because of injury.

For Wigan, Jai Field is missing with a hamstring tear suffered against Leigh last Friday, while Jackson Hastings makes his return to the squad. Wakefield bring back Jay Pitts and Ryan Hampshire, with Alex Walker (back) and Yusuf Aydin making way.

For Hull KR, Brad Takairangi will miss tonight’s game with a muscle strain that kept him out of last week’s opener against Catalans Dragons, although he had been named in last week’s squad. He is replaced by Leeds Rhinos loanee forward Muizz Mustapha. St Helens have replaced injured pair Mark Percival (hamstring strain) and Agnatius Paasi (concussion protocol) with youngsters Jake Wingfield and Tom Nisbet.

Warrington Wolves have made no changes at all in their 21-man squad for Friday’s game against Leigh Centurions, while the Centurions have named 20 players, with Craig Mullen and Nathan Roebuck replacing Josh Eaves (recalled by parent club St Helens) and Matty Foster (broken jaw).

Leeds Rhinos coach Richard Agar has left new recruit Kyle Eastmond out of his squad to face Castleford Tigers on Saturday, while the Tigers have replaced Gareth O’Brian (concussion protocol) and Jacques O’Neill (thought to be a stomach complaint) with Lewis Bienek and Lewis Peachey.

On Saturday Salford coach Richard Marshall has left Morgan Escare out of his squad in order to bring back Andy Ackers, who had been absent last week because he had been self-isolating for reasons connected with the Covid pandemic. Hull coach Brett Hodgson is missing forward Josh Bowden (concussion protocol) and brings in youngster Connor Wynne as a replacement.

In the final game of the weekend Huddersfield Giants face Catalans Dragons, with Giants’ coach Ian Watson replacing Ricky Leutele (broken hand) and Jack Ashworth by the returning Michael Lawrence and Sam Wood. For the Dragons, Samisoni Langi returns to the squad and replaces Michael Goudemand.

Thursday

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity (6.00pm)

Warriors: 3 Zak Hardaker, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Joe Bullock, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman, 14 Oliver Partington, 15 Morgan Smithies, 17 Tony Clubb, 19 Liam Byrne, 20 Harry Smith, 21 Ethan Havard, 22 Jake Bibby, 23 Mitch Clark, 25 Joe Shorrocks, 28 Sam Halsall, 29 James McDonnell, 30 Umyla Hanley, 31 Jackson Hastings

Outs: Jai Field

Ins: Jackson Hastings

Trinity: 2 Tom Johnstone, 3 Bill Tupou, 4 Reece Lyne, 5 Liam Kay, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Mason Lino, 8 David Fifita, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Jay Pitts, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Chris Green, 18 Innes Senior, 19 Jordan Crowther, 20 Joe Arundel, 22 Adam Tangata, 23 Josh Wood, 25 Brad Walker, 29 Ryan Hampshire

Outs: Alex Walker, Yusuf Aydin

Ins: Jay Pitts, Ryan Hampshire

Hull Kingston Rovers v St Helens (8.15pm)

Rovers: 1 Adam Quinlan, 2 Ben Crooks, 3 Greg Minikin, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 Korbin Sims, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 15 George Lawler, 16 George King, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Matty Storton, 20 Mikey Lewis, 23 Ethan Ryan, 25 Rowan Milnes, 27 Luis Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha.

Outs: Brad Takairangi

Ins: Muizz Mustapha

Saints: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Kevin Naiqama, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 7 Theo Fages, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Joel Thompson, 12 James Bentley, 14 Sione Mata’utia, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Kyle Amor, 18 Jack Welsby, 19 Aaron Smith, 20 Joe Batchelor, 21 Lewis Dodd, 22 Josh Simm, 23 Jake Wingfield, 26 Tom Nisbet

Outs: Mark Percival, Agnatius Paasi

Ins: Jake Wingfield, Tom Nisbet

Friday

Warrington Wolves v Leigh Centurions (12.45pm)

Wolves: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 2 Tom Lineham, 4 Toby King, 5 Josh Charnley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Gareth Widdop, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Mike Cooper, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Jack Hughes, 13 Joe Philbin, 14 Jason Clark, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matty Ashton, 18 Rob Butler, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 21 Jake Mamo, 22 Ellis Robson, 23 Josh Thewlis, 27 Connor Wrench.

Outs: None

Ins: none

Centurions: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Matty Russell, 3 Iain Thornley, 5 Lewis Tierney, 6 Blake Wallace, 7 Joe Mellor, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Mark Ioane, 11 Ben Hellewell, 12 Jordan Thompson, 14 Matty Wildie, 15 Alex Gerrard, 16 Nathaniel Peteru, 18 Matty Gee, 19 Nathan Mason, 20 Adam Sidlow, 21 Tyrone McCarthy, 24 Keanan Brand, 27 Josh Eaves, 28 Lewis Foster,

Outs: Josh Eaves, Matty Foster

Ins: Craig Mullen, Nathan Roebuck

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (3.00pm)

Rhinos: 2 Tom Briscoe, 7 Luke Gale, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 Alex Mellor, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Liam Sutcliffe, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 King Vuniyayawa, 20 Bodene Thompson, 21 Alex Sutcliffe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Luke Briscoe, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Jarrod O’Connor, 27 Jack Broadbent, 28 Corey Hall.

Outs: Kyle Eastmond

Ins: Corey Hall

Tigers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 4 Michael Shenton, 6 Jake Trueman, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 Grant Millington, 11 Oliver Holmes, 12 Cheyse Blair, 13 Adam Milner, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 19 Tyla Hepi, 21 Jesse Sene-Lefao, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 25 Jordan Turner, 26 Lewis Bienek, 27 Lewis Peachey

Outs: Jacques O’Neill, Gareth O’Brien

Ins: Lewis Bienek, Lewis Peachey

Saturday

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC (12.15pm)

Red Devils: 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Krisnan Inu, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Kevin Brown, 8 Lee Mossop, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 11 Ryan Lannon, 12 Pauli Pauli, 13 Elijah Taylor, 14 Danny Addy, 17 Josh Johnson, 19 Elliot Kear, 20 Harvey Livett, 22 Rhys Williams, 23 Dan Sarginson, 24 Matthew Costello, 25 Jack Ormondroyd , 26 Jack Wells, 29 Dec Patton.

Outs: Morgan Escaré

Ins: Andy Ackers

Hull FC: 1 Jake Connor, 2 Bureta Faraimo, 3 Carlos Tuimavave, 4 Josh Griffin, 5 Mahe Fonua, 6 Josh Reynolds, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Scott Taylor, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Tevita Satae, 11 Andre Savelio, 12 Manu Ma’u, 13 Ligi Sao, 14 Jordan Johnstone, 15 Joe Cator, 16 Jordan Lane, 17 Brad Fash, 19 Ben McNamara, 21 Adam Swift, 23 Connor Wynne, 24 Cameron Scott.

Outs: Josh Bowden

Ins: Connor Wynne

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons (2.30pm)

Giants: 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 3 Jake Wardle, 5 Darnell McIntosh, 6 Lee Gaskell, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Luke Yates, 9 Adam O’Brien, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Kenny Edwards, 13 Josh Jones, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 16 Jack Cogger, 17 Chris McQueen, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 22 James Gavet, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Owen Trout, Sam Wood

Outs: Ricky Leutele, Jack Ashworth

Ins: Michael Lawrence, Sam Wood

Dragons: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 James Maloney, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 10 Julian Bousquet, 11 Matt Whitley, 12 Mike Mcmeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Seguier, 18 Lambert Belmas, 20 Matthieu Laguerre, 24 Jason Baitieri, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins.

Outs: Mickael Goudemand

Ins: Samisoni Langi

Full match reports and photos from every Betfred Super League and Championship game will feature in the next issue of League Express, which is published digitally on Sunday evening and in print on Monday. It is available at all good newsagents, and to take out a subscription go here.