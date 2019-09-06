All the intrigues in Saturday’s NCL programme..

Many title, promotion, play-off and relegation issues will come to a head tomorrow in the four divisions of the Kingstone Press National Conference League.

Any of West Hull, Wath Brow, Hunslet Parkside or Thatto Heath will be Minor Premiers after their final league fixtures, and any two of Underbank, Siddal or Egremont will join those four in the play-offs.

Kells are already relegated from the Premier Division; Thornhill will also be relegated if they lose at Leigh Miners.

Mayfield will be safe if they beat Hunslet Parkside, and if Thornhill beat Leigh Miners. In reality, should Mayfield beat Hunslet they will be safe regardless of the result between Thornhill and Leigh Miners, as Mayfield have a much better points’ difference than Leigh.

Pilkingtons are already champions of Division One.

Featherstone Lions and York Acorn are level on joint second. The Lions, who have a 36-point advantage in the points’ difference table, are at Myton; Acorn home to bottom side Dewsbury Moor. Acorn could sneak second spot from Featherstone, even if both win, if they can pile up the points against Dewsbury.

Either Featherstone or York Acorn will join Milford, Stanningley and Wigan St Patricks in the third-placed play-offs.

Dewsbury Moor and Normanton are already relegated; Oulton will be safe from relegation if they beat Wigan St Patricks.

Saddleworth will leapfrog Oulton, and avoid relegation, if they beat Stanningley (and if Oulton lose to Pats).

West Bowling and Ince Rose Bridge are already promoted from Division Two.

Wigan St Judes, Hull Dockers, Barrow Island and Crosfields meet in play-offs semi-finals tomorrow.

East Leeds, Shaw Cross and Askam are already relegated (Clock Face would have to lose to Shaw Cross tomorrow by 224 points to go below East Leeds).

Woolston and Hunslet Warriors will be certain of promotion from Division Three if Dewsbury Celtic lose to Waterhead.

Woolston (who are already effectively promoted by virtue of a hugely superior points’ difference to third-placed Dewsbury Celtic) and Hunslet Warriors will seal promotion if they win at Eastmoor, and at home to Drighlington, respectively.

Dewsbury Celtic and Batley Boys are already certain of play-off spots.

Heworth will be certain of a place in the play-offs if they win at home to Millom.

Heworth will be in the play-offs even if they lose to Millom – subject to Waterhead slipping at Dewsbury Celtic.

Leigh East’s hopes of forcing their way into the play-offs will vanish if they lose at home to Hensingham – and if Drighlington win at Hunslet Warriors.

Eastmoor will have to seek re-election if they lose at home to Woolston – and if Gateshead beat Batley Boys.

Fixtures

Saturday 7 September 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Leigh Miners Rangers v Thornhill Trojans

Lock Lane v Egremont Rangers

Siddal v West Hull

Rochdale Mayfield v Hunslet Club Parkside

Underbank Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wath Brow Hornets v Kells

DIVISION ONE

Milford v Skirlaugh

Myton Warriors v Featherstone Lions

Oulton Raiders v Wigan St Patricks

Pilkington Recs v Normanton Knights

Saddleworth Rangers v Stanningley

York Acorn v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

DIVISION TWO

PROMOTION PLAY-OFFS

Wigan St Judes v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Barrow Island

LEAGUE

Clock Face Miners v Shaw Cross Sharks

DIVISION THREE

Batley Boys v Gateshead Storm

Dewsbury Celtic v Waterhead Warriors

Eastmoor Dragons v Woolston Rovers

Heworth v Millom

Hunslet Warriors v Drighlington

Leigh East v Hensingham