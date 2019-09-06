Daryl Powell backs “fantastic” Jake Trueman to become world class

Daryl Powell has backed Jake Trueman to become a world class player following his mesmeric performance in Castleford’s win over Hull FC.

The 20-year-old scored a hat-trick, assisted twice and provided an outstanding kicking display to fire the Tigers into the top five with one game remaining.

His display wowed Powell, who tipped the youngster for a bright future.

“He’s just fantastic isn’t he,” Powell said.

“The boys call him world class. I think he’s every chance of being that for a long time to come. Some of the things he does are just so instinctive and he’s got a cheekiness about his game.

“We had a moment in a meeting this week where Jesse (Sene-Lefao) said he’d look after Truey because they’ve got some big back-rowers. I said don’t worry mate, he’ll look after you. Defensively he’s just so strong. He’s so unassuming as well. He’s old school, I just love watching him play. I thought tonight he was outstanding.

“He’s a fantastic player and a great kid. You won’t see him shooting his mouth off anywhere, he just gets on with his work and does it in an unassuming way.”

Powell with delighted with his side’s collective performance too, with the Tigers scoring seven tries in a 44-12 victory over the Black and Whites.

Despite being outside the five for large parts of the year, Powell has warned their play-off rivals they will be a threat if they cement their place in the top five.

“We know we’re outsiders but it doesn’t matter to us. We’re playing with confidence and without fear. That’s helpful.

“We look like a team who is ready to go into play-off mode. We’re going to have to be good because we’ve to go from fourth or fifth and that’s going to be a tough battle. But I just think why not?

“We’re defending like a team who can do it, and when you’re defending like that you can keep improving your attacking play. I think tonight shows we’re capable of being in there and being a threat.”