All the Magic Weekend 21-man squads

Here are all the declared 21-man squads for this weekend’s Magic Weekend fixtures.

In the lists below, new additions to the squads from last week’s fixtures are shown by an asterisk (*).

And for each team we show the players who were in their Round 17 squads, but who have been excluded from the Magic Weekend squads, whether because of injury, suspension or any other cause.

Wakefield Trinity v Toulouse Olympique, Saturday 2.30pm

TRINITY: 1 Max Jowitt, 6 Jacob Miller (C), 7 Mason Lino, 9 Liam Hood, 10 Tinirau Arona, 11 Matty Ashurst, 12 Kelepi Tanginoa, 13 Jay Pitts, 14 Jordy Crowther, 15 Jai Whitbread, 16 James Batchelor, 20 Jack Croft, 21 Brad Walker*, 24 Harry Bowes, 27 Lewis Murphy, 30 Corey Hall, 31 Thomas Minns*, 34 Rob Butler, 35 David Fifita, 36 Kyle Evans, 37 Josh Bowden*. Excluded from last week’s squad: 8 Eddie Battye, 17 Lee Gaskell, 22 Yusuf Aydin

OLYMPIQUE: 2 Latrell Schaumkel, 5 Paul Marcon, 6 Corey Norman, 7 Lucas Albert, 8 Romain Navarrete, 10 Harrison Hansen, 12 Dominique Peyroux, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier*, 16 Joe Bretherton, 17 Joseph Paulo, 20 Ilias Bergal*, 21 Chris Hankinson, 23 Justin Sangare, 24 Guy Armitage, 25 Matty Russell, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 28 Nathan Peats, 29 Lambert Belmas, 31 Tony Gigot (C), 35 Daniel Alvaro. Excluded from last week’s squad: 4 Matthieu Jussaume, 18 Mitch Garbutt.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors, Saturday 4.45pm

ST HELENS: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate*, 5 Regan Grace, 6 Jonny Lomax, 8 Alex Walmsley, 9 James Roby (C), 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook*, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 27 Jon Bennison, 29 Dan Hill; Excluded from last week’s squad: 21 Josh Simm,

WARRIORS: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust*, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell (C), 13 John Bateman, 14 Morgan Smithies*, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 28 Brad O’Neill; Excluded from last week’s squad: 7 Tommy Leuluai, 25 Sam Halsall.

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Saturday 7.00pm

RHINOS: 2 David Fusitu’a, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aiden Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson*, 28 Max Simpson, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker. Excluded from last week’s squad: 1 Jack Walker, 9 Kruise Leeming.

TIGERS: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 5 Bureta Faraimo, 7 Danny Richardson, 8 Liam Watts*, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 21 Alex Sutcliffe*, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 33 Jason Qareqare, 37 Alex Mellor. Excluded from last week’s squad: 6 Jake Trueman, 9 Paul McShane, 14 Nathan Massey.

Huddersfield Giants v Salford Red Devils, Sunday 1.00pm

GIANTS: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 5 Ashton Golding, 6 Tui Lolohea, 7 Theo Fages*, 9 Danny Levi, 10 Michael Lawrence, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 17 Owen Trout, 20 Oliver Wilson, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 23 Oliver Russell, 25 Innes Senior, 26 Nathan Mason, 27 Jack Ashworth*, 29 Sam Hewitt, 37 Toby King. Excluded from last week’s squad: 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo, 22 Louis Senior.

RED DEVILS: 1 Ryan Brierley, 2 Ken Sio, 3 Kallum Watkins, 4 Tim Lafai, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Brodie Croft, 7 Marc Sneyd, 8 Sitaleki Akauola, 9 Andy Ackers, 10 Greg Burke, 13 Elijah Taylor*, 16 Ryan Lannon*, 17 Harvey Livett, 18 Chris Atkin, 19 Jack Ormondroyd, 22 Rhys Williams, 24 Matt Costello, 26 Sam Luckley, 28 Deon Cross, 29 Alex Gerrard, 32 Tyler Dupree.

Catalans Dragons v Warrington Wolves, Sunday 3.15pm

DRAGONS: 3 Samisoni Langi, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 11 Matt Whitley, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 18 Matthieu Laguerre, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 21 Corentin le Cam*, 24 Mathieu Cozza*, 25 Cesar Rougé*, 26 Romain Franco*, 27 Joe Chan, 29 Sam Tomkins (C), 33 Tiaka Chan*. Excluded from last week’s squad: 4 Dean Whare, 9 Michael McIlorum, 10 Julian Bousquet, 22 Dylan Napa, 28 Sam Kasiano.

WOLVES: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 3 Peter Mata’utia, 5 Matty Ashton*, 6 Gareth Widdop, 7 George Williams, 9 Daryl Clark, 11 Ben Currie, 12 Oliver Holmes, 14 Jason Clark, 15 Joe Bullock, 16 Danny Walker, 17 Matt Davis, 19 Robbie Mulhern, 20 James Harrison, 21 Greg Minikin, 22 Josh Thewlis, 23 Connor Wrench, 27 Riley Dean, 33 Thomas Mikaele, 34 Jake Wardle, 35 Matty Nicholson. Excluded from last week’s squad: 10 Mike Cooper.

Hull Kingston Rovers v Hull FC, Sunday 5.30pm

ROBINS: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall (C), 8 Albert Vete, 9 Matt Parcell, 11 Dean Hadley, 14 Jez Litten, 16 Korbin Sims, 17 Elliot Minchella, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 27 Frankie Halton, 28 Will Tate, 31 Connor Moore*, 34 Zach Fishwick*. Excluded from last week’s squad: 13 Matty Storton

HULL FC: 4 Josh Griffin (C), 5 Darnell McIntosh, 7 Luke Gale*, 9 Danny Houghton, 10 Chris Satae, 13 Jordan Lane, 14 Joe Lovodua, 17 Brad Fash, 20 Jack Brown, 23 Connor Wynne, 27 Jacob Hookem, 28 Aiden Burrell*, 29 Jamie Shaul, 30 Scott Taylor, 31 Charlie Severs, 34 Davy Litten, 35 Matty Laidlaw, 36 Jack Walker*, 37 Josh Simm*, 38 Ellis Longstaff*, 39 Lewis Martin*. Excluded from last week’s squad: 8 Ligi Sao, 16 Kane Evans, 21 Jordan Johnstone, 24 Cameron Scott, 32 Harvey Barron, 33 Denive Balmforth