New deal for Wardle at Leigh

Leigh Centurions have revealed that Joe Wardle has agreed to a one-year extension at the club, seeing him through until the end of the 2023 season.

Wardle, 30, has played a significant role in Adrian Lam’s side so far this 2022 campaign, making 16 appearances, scoring four tries.

The former Huddersfield Giants player joined Leigh at the start of the 2022 Betfred Championship season, following a long career in Super League, with a season in the NRL with Newcastle Knights in 2017.

Leigh Head of Rugby Chris Chester said: “Joe Wardle has added some real quality to the playing group on and off the field. He is a real leader in this team.

“He has been consistent throughout the year, and I am delighted that he is staying on for another one. He is a great role model to the younger players at the club and he leads by example.”

When speaking on his contract extension, Wardle outlined how much he wants to be a part of the immediate future at Leigh.

“The club is building in a fantastic way, and I want to be a part of it,” he said.

“I want not only to get this club back to Super League but also making sure this club stays there as well.

“I feel like I still have a lot to offer to this club. I came here initially to be a helping hand to get the club up and I want to see the job through.

“I think what the backroom staff have done with the club, in terms of the hard work to happiness balance, is a fantastic combination. Tie that in with the squad we have got already, it is just something you want to be a part of.

“I really enjoyed myself so far this year and I am really looking forward to coming back here next year as well.”