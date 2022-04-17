Squads and team news for every Easter Monday clash in Super League

Castleford Tigers v Leeds Rhinos – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, 3pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Lee Radford makes three changes to his Tigers squad following their Rivals Round win against Wakefield Trinity.

Cheyse Blair, Brad Martin, and Jason Qareqare join the 21-man squad whilst Alex Sutcliffe, Greg Eden and Jack Sadler drop out.

Rhinos full-back Jack Walker misses out after picking up a hamstring injury during Leeds’ draw with Huddersfield Giants on Thursday. Liam Tindall has also been ruled out with a hip problem, so 17-year-old pair Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield come into the squad.

Castleford: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Jake Mamo, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Kenny Edwards, Adam Milner, Joe Westerman, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Mahe Fonua, Tyla Hepi, James Clare, Daniel Smith, Cheyse Blair, Suaia Matagi, Brad Martin, Sam Hall, Gareth O’Brien, Jason Qareqare.

Leeds: Liam Sutcliffe, Ash Handley, Blake Austin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, James Bentley, Rhyse Martin, Zane Tetevano, Brad Dwyer, Alex Mellor, Cameron Smith, Bodene Thompson, Tom Briscoe, Morgan Gannon, Jack Broadbent, Jarrod O’Connor, James Donaldson, Muizz Mustapha, Max Simpson, Jack Sinfield.

Huddersfield Giants v St Helens – John Smith’s Stadium, 3pm

The Giants are without Chris McQueen, Theo Fages, Matty English and Owen Trout for today’s clash. Sam Hewitt, Jack Ashworth, Nathan Mason and Innes Senior all join the 21-man squad.

St Helens will be without Morgan Knowles and Lewis Dodd after the pair picked up injuries during their Good Friday win against Wigan. Will Hopoate also drops out of the 21-man squad.

They have been replaced by Kyle Amor, Josh Simm and Curtis Sironen, who has completed a one-match suspension picked up against Catalans in the Challenge Cup.

Huddersfield: Jermaine McGillvary, Ricky Leutele, Ashton Golding, Tui Lolohea, Chris Hill, Daniel Levi, Michael Lawrence, Josh Jones, Luke Yates, Joe Greenwood, Jack Cogger, Adam O’Brien, Oliver Wilson, Leroy Cudjoe, Louis Senior, Oliver Russell, Oliver Roberts, Innes Senior, Nathan Mason, Jack Ashworth, Sam Hewitt.

St Helens: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor, Joey Lussick, LMS, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, Kyle Amor, Jake Wingfield, James Bell, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Konrad Hurrell, Dan Norman, Sam Royle, Jon Bennison.

Salford Red Devils v Catalans Dragons – AJ Bell Stadium, 3pm

Salford coach Paul Rowley has made four changes to his 21-man squad for the visit of the Catalans, with the headline news being the naming of England centre Kallum Watkins for the first time this season.

Tim Lafai, Joe Burgess, Jack Wells and Alex Gerrard drop out of the Red Devils’ squad and they are replaced by Watkins, Matt Costello, Morgan Escaré and Amir Bourouh.

Mike McMeeken is unavailable for the Dragons after dislocating a bone in his wrist against Toulouse on Thursday. Gil Dudson takes his place in the 21-man squad, which otherwise

remains the same after Thursday’s historic victory against Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Gilbert Brutus. Sam Tomkins is still unavailable for the Dragons.

Salford: Ryan Brierley, Ken Sio, Kallum Watkins, Brodie Croft, Marc Sneyd, Sitaleki Akauola, Andy Ackers, Greg Burke, Elijah Taylor, Danny Addy, King Vuniyayawa, Ryan Lannon, Chris Atkin, Jack Ormondroyd, Josh Johnson, Rhys Williams, Matt Costello, Morgan Escaré, Sam Luckley, Amir Bourouh, Deon Cross,

Catalans: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Fouad Yaha, Mitchell Pearce, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Michael McIlorum, Matt Whitley, Ben Garcia, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Arthur Romano, Tyrone May, Dylan Napa, Jordan Dezaria, Cesar Rouge, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano.

Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity – DW Stadium, 3pm

Matt Peet makes one change to his Wigan squad following Friday’s defeat at St Helens. Tommy Leuluai drops out of the squad after picking up an injury at St Helens on Friday. He is replaced by Kaide Ellis following the completion of the Australian forward’s five-match suspension.

Trinity make five changes to their squad following their defeat to Castleford Tigers on Thursday night.

Tom Johnstone, Liam Hood, Jordy Crowther, Jai Whitbread and David Fifita all drop out. They have been replaced by the returning Jacob Miller, James Batchelor, Sam Eseh, Isaac Shaw and Thomas Minns.

Wigan: Bevan French, Jake Bibby, Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Patrick Mago, Willie Isa, Liam Farrell, John Bateman, Morgan Smithies, Kaide Ellis, Harry Smith, Oliver Partington, Ethan Havard, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Sam Halsall, James McDonnell, Brad O’Neill.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, Eddie Battye, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jay Pitts, James Batchelor, Lee Gaskell, Liam Kay, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Sid Adebiyi, Harry Bowes, Sam Eseh, Lewis Murphy, Isaac Shaw, Corey Hall, Thomas Minns.

Toulouse Olympique v Hull KR – Stade Ernest Wallon, 3pm (UK time)

Andrew Dixon is back in contention for Toulouse after returning to the 21-man squad. James Cunningham is again available despite missing the clash against the Catalans last Thursday, but Lloyd White drops out.

Lachlan Coote and Frankie Halton drop out of the Robins’ squad and they are replaced by Brad Takairangi, who is in the squad for the first time since his conviction for driving offences, and Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Toulouse: Junior Vaivai, Paul Marcon, Lucas Albert, Romain Navarrete, Harrison Hansen, Andrew Dixon, Anthony Marion, Eloi Pelissier, Maxime Puech, Mitch Garbutt, James Cunningham, Ilias Bergal, Chris Hankinson, Gadwin Springer, Justin Sangare, Guy Armitage, Matty Russell, Hugo Pezet, Olly Ashall-Bott, Maxime Stefani, Tony Gigot.

Hull KR: Ben Crooks, Brad Takairangi, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Matt Parcell, George King, Dean Hadley, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e.

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves – MKM Stadium, 5.30pm (Sky Sports Arena)

Hull coach Brett Hodgson makes three changes to his squad following their derby day defeat on Friday.

Andre Savelio, Josh Griffin and Ben McNamara all drop out and they are replaced by Jamie Shaul, Connor Wynne and youngster Aidan Burrell.

Daryl Powell has made just one change to his 21-man squad following their victory over Salford. Halfback George Williams is back in contention after recovering from injury and he comes in to replace Matt Davis.

Hull: Jake Connor, Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Darnell McIntosh, Josh Reynolds, Luke Gale, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Manu Ma’u, Jordan Lane, Joe Lovodua, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Josh Bowden, Mitieli Vulikijapani, Connor Wynne, Aidan Burrell, Jamie Shaul.

Warrington: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Riley Dean, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Ellis Longstaff, Billy Magoulias, Peter Mata’utia, Robbie Mulhern, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Ellis Robson, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Gareth Widdop, George Williams.

