All today’s Super League Results

Ken Sio (above) scored four tries for Salford Red Devils today, as they dented the play-off hopes of Hull FC, while there were hat-tricks for Catalans stars Mike McMeeken and Fouad Yaha, as well as three field-goals at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, as Wakefield Trinity’s victory over Leeds Rhinos presented further evidence that Willie Poching could be a shoo-in for the head-coaching job at Trinity.

Castleford Tigers, Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Leeds Rhinos all suffered setbacks to their play-off hopes, while St Helens won the big match of the day, coming back from 14-10 down at half-time to beat Warrington Wolves 24-14 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

August Bank Holiday Betfred Super League Results

Salford Red Devils 42 Hull FC 14

Red Devils: Tries – Sio (13, 36, 72, 79), Atkin (58), Livett (67), Burgess (70); Goals – Inu 7/7

Hull: Tries – Sao (4); Houghton (49); Goals – Sneyd 3/3

Half-time 12-8

Wakefield Trinity 20 Leeds Rhinos 13

Trinity: Tries – Tanginoa (32), Crowther (53), Arundel (79); Goals – Lino 3/3; Field goals – Miller (69), Hampshire (74)

Rhinos: Tries – Leeming (15), Dwyer (37); Goals – Martin 2/2; Field goals – Lui (72)

Half-time 6-12

Castleford Tigers 0 Wigan Warriors 22

Tigers: Tries – ; Goals –

Warriors: Tries – Hastings (14), Marshall (59), Gildart (68), Singleton (80); Goals – Smith 2/3, Hastings 1/2

Half-time 0-6

Catalans Dragons 64 Leigh Centurions 0

Dragons: Tries – McMeeken (2, 11, 36), Yaha (10, 21, 33), Maloney (17) J Tomkins (51), S Tomkins (59, 62), Davies (75); Goals – Maloney 10/11

Half-time 40-0

Huddersfield Giants 40 Hull Kingston Rovers 28

Giants: Tries – Russell (16), Jones (20), Leutele (34), Wood (37), Prye (54), Greenwood (65), Peteru (75); Goals – Russell 0/1, Pryce 6/6

Rovers: Tries – Lewis (6), Linnett (29, 69), Minikin (38), Hall (47), Parcell (78); Goals – Crooks 0/3, Milnes 2/3

Half-time 22-12

Warrington Wolves 14 St Helens 24

Wolves: Tries – Currie (32), Williams (37); Goals – Ratchford 3/3

Saints: Tries – Naiqama (16), Dodd (20), Percival (49), Bentley (58); Goals – Coote 4/6

Half-tme 14-10