Lam to leave Wigan

ADRIAN LAM is to leave Wigan at the end of this season – by which time he hopes to have guided the club to a first Super League title since 2018.

The 51-year-old former player has been at the helm since the following campaign and guided the Warriors to last season’s League Leaders’ Shield and Grand Final, earning the Super League Coach of the Year accolade.

This term, he has come under pressure, although his side bounced back from three successive defeats by winning 22-0 at Castleford and are fourth in the table ahead of a Magic Weekend meeting with Warrington on Sunday.

Chairman Ian Lenagan said: “Adrian should be really proud of his three years in charge.

“After initially being appointed on a one-year contract, he earned two more years and won the league leaders’ trophy, coming agonisingly close to winning the Super League Grand Final in 2020 (Wigan went down 8-4 to St Helens).

“We are proud to have offered Adrian his first full-time head coaching job and we believe his experience at Wigan, including the difficult Covid and lockdown period, will lead on to even greater things for him in Rugby League.

“Adrian joins a select group who have won trophies and represented Wigan successfully as a player and head coach and we will always hold him in high regard.

“We will now take some time to review the season and the current staffing structures and make an announcement on his replacement in due course.”

Lam said: “This is my second time at this great club, my first being as a player then Academy coach and this time as head coach.

“I have loved every moment along this journey and will hold close to my heart some wonderful moments and memories.

“The people of Wigan have always made me feel like one of their own and that is why I love this town so much.

“I feel it’s the right time to pursue other opportunities.

“I would like to thank all of the players, the Club and the coaching staff who have been magnificent as part of the journey – I can’t thank them enough. I would also like to thank all our fans for their continued support.

“I wish the club all the success in the future and I’ll be watching and supporting the team from afar.”

Lam added: “I have had three great years here and this season is not over yet.

“Through the difficult time of Covid, my highlight would be winning the League Leaders’ Shield and getting to the Grand Final where we came so close.

“Winning Super League Coach of the Year last year was also a personal highlight.

“This season has been difficult with injuries, but as I’ve always said I have belief in this squad.

“I love and trust the players and I know when we get to the play-offs in good shape, we can do anything and get the rewards we deserve.”