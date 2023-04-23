All you need to know about the Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup Draw as Super League sides enter

THE Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup is creeping up around the corner and for Super League sides that is where they get involved.
The draw will will take place on Monday, April 24 at 6.30pm with all 12 Super League clubs involved alongside the four Championship clubs in Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and York Knights.
The draw itself will be broadcast live on the BBC News Channel’s Sportsday programme.
The ties will then be played over the weekend of May 18–21 with the final being played at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.
And good news for the four Championship sides that still remain, they have automatically qualified for the semi-finals of the 1895 Cup with a shot at Wembley still a potential reality.
All 16 sides in the draw:
Batley Bulldogs, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons, Halifax Panthers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull FC, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards, London Broncos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors, York Knights.