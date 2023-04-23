All you need to know about the Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup Draw as Super League sides enter

THE Sixth Round of the Challenge Cup is creeping up around the corner and for Super League sides that is where they get involved.

The draw will will take place on Monday, April 24 at 6.30pm with all 12 Super League clubs involved alongside the four Championship clubs in Batley Bulldogs, Halifax Panthers, London Broncos and York Knights.

The draw itself will be broadcast live on the BBC News Channel’s Sportsday programme.