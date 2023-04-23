Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson on three injury blows, Jake Connor’s return to Hull FC and Sam Halsall bombed try

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has confirmed that his side suffered three injury blows in their 20-14 defeat to Hull FC this afternoon.

The Giants have been inconsistent to start the 2023 Super League season, winning just four from nine fixtures to sit in tenth in the table.

And things were made worse at the end of the game with three injury worries.

“I think Hull were the better team. They were more physical and out-worked us,” Watson said.

“Will Pryce has aggravated his ankle int he first-half, we will see where Olly (Wilson) gets to after this game. Nathan Peats had a little bit of hand injury. Prycey’s is the most serious one.”

The fixture also saw Jake Connor’s first appearance for Huddersfield against his former side Hull and Watson was happy with how the maverick grew into the game.

“I thought he went well, we could have had more shape coming out of yardage early doors to ask more questions,” Watson continued.

“We were getting physically beat up by their pack and we weren’t getting to the right positions, so when he did play with shape he was shut down a bit.

“But when the game became loose he became more involved and put in some nice touches. His short kicking game in the first-half was good, it was just our long kicking game weren’t going far enough.

Huddersfield should have closed the game down sooner towards the end of the game, but outside back Sam Halsall dropped a certain try over the line.

“The try in the corner that Sam (Halsall) bombed, we weren’t decisive enough.

“I don’t know whether he has changed hands when he’s going to score, but e just needs to fall over the line, for Sam it’s about bouncing back.

“It’s a big error in a big position in the game but you learn from them and grow from them.”