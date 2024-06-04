Amateur clubs that have ruled themselves out of running for a League One spot in 2025

IN recent weeks, the RFL has invited amateur clubs to express their interest in potentially joining League One for 2025.

With the third tier of professional rugby league currently only having nine clubs, there is an eagerness to expand that following the exit of West Wales Raiders and London Skolars (who themselves have now gone amateur).

So far, the governing body has received nine expressions of interest, with League Express able to confirm that a couple of those clubs are from the south east, with the majority in the traditional heartlands of rugby league.

League Express has done some further delving into the situation, contacting a number of amateur clubs to see if they would be interested in joining the third tier of professional rugby league.

A spokesperson for the Brixton Bulls, an amateur club based in London, confirmed they were not one of the nine, telling League Express: “We’re not equipped for going professional. The costs are beyond what we could afford or raise.

“We are better placed to invest in the kids and give them the ability to play as they get older.”

Likewise, Medway Dragons chairman Martin Coyd told League Express: “We are just not in a position to contemplate going professional because it’s not just playing on a Saturday – it’s the preparation and the work you have to do.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Elmbridge Eagles said: The club is happy at the moment, being the oldest and largest community club in London.”

Other clubs such as Brentwood Eels, Hammersmith Hills Hoists, London Chargers, London Skolars and West Bowling have also confirmed they are not of the nine that have expressed an interest to join League One.

Clubs that have so far ruled themselves out to League Express:

Brentwood Eels

Brixton Bulls

Elmbridge Eagles

Hammersmith Hills Hoists

London Chargers

London Skolars

Medway Dragons

West Bowling

