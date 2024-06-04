Former professional rugby league club announces interest in taking vacant League One spot

Following the recent Rugby Football League (RFL) announcement that they would be accepting applications to join the professional ranks, Bramley Buffaloes are the next club to reveal their interest in joining League One for 2025.

A working group has already been established to investigate the feasibility of the application, ensuring key criteria are met, as well as the financial implications of climbing the divisions.

Bramley’s rugby league side was created in 1879 and has enjoyed more recent success in the Yorkshire Men’s League for a number of seasons. The Buffaloes first team are currently sat top of their division, winning five of their opening six league games.

Martyn Cheney, Bramley Buffaloes chairman, said: “The decision to express our interest in becoming the 12th team in the Betfred League 1 competition hasn’t been taken lightly, and we understand there will be many challenges associated with this bid.

“Nevertheless, the due diligence carried out by our working group will ensure the club takes the best option for all parties as we embark on this exciting new venture.

“We look forward to the weeks and months ahead, and are hopeful that a strategy can be put in place which allows professional rugby league to return to Bramley.”

Bramley join Goole Vikings and Bedford Tigers in announcing their intention to apply for a spot in League One in 2025.

