Amateur player receives year-long ban for foul play in Challenge Cup tie

An amateur Rugby League player has been banned for 12 months following three acts of serious foul play in a Challenge Cup tie.

Jake Wilson, of Dewsbury-based National Conference League side Thornhill Trojans, was found guilty on three charges following the second-round match at Doncaster.

The forward pleaded guilty to one Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour, and to a Grade D charge of intentionally standing on an opponent.

Wilson was also found guilty of a second Grade F charge of Other Contrary Behaviour.

One of the offences was a two-footed lunge on the Dons’ Connor Robinson which went viral on social media.

The bad-tempered match saw three cards dished out during the tie, while Thornhill’s Joel Gibson and Sam Ratcliffe received two- and one-match bans respectively from the match review panel.