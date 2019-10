The player who went viral after punching an unsuspecting opponent has been banned for life.

Langworthy centre Callum Jones was informed of his punishment by the North West Men’s League at Tuesday’s disciplinary hearing.

Jones was dismissed after he sucker-punched a Chorley Panthers player in the second half of the Division 2 final.

Video footage of the incident went worldwide and has been seen over 30,000 times.

The incident can be seen at the 1 hour 16 minute mark.

Jones has a right to appeal.