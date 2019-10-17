Knights call-up for Huddersfield teenager Wilson

England Knights have called up Oliver Wilson for Sunday’s clash with Jamaica.

The Huddersfield prop has been called into the squad as a late replacement for Hull FC’s Josh Bowden, who has pulled out through injury.

Wilson, 19, is the fourth player included who featured for England Academy in last year’s series victory over the Australia Schoolboys, joining Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Harry Newman.

It’s been a good year for Wilson, who joined the Giants for a fee understood to be more than £100,000 from Bradford Bulls.

England Knights 20 man squad: Ashworth, Butler, Evalds, Greenwood, King, Leeming, Lineham, McIntosh, Minikin, Newman, Oledzki, Partington, English, Powell, Richardson, H Smith, C Smith, Smithies, Wilson.