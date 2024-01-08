Ambitious Leigh Leopards to set new goals during Canary Islands camp

LEIGH will set out their goals for the season during their ongoing camp in the Canary Islands.

The Leopards squad jetted out to Lanzarote last week for some warm-weather training following their Christmas break.

Eight new signings were in tow following a hugely successful 2023 campaign, which saw the club win their first Challenge Cup in 52 years and reach the Super League play-offs.

“Our short-, medium- and long-term goals will be set on that,” said head coach Adrian Lam of the trip.

“I like sharing that with the group, I’d rather sit down with the squad and go ‘right, what do we think we’re capable of doing here’.

“I know roughly what I want, I’ve just got to get their heads around thinking that they’re on the same page.

“We won’t get ahead of ourselves. I don’t like setting unrealistic goals. I’d rather it be a bought-in approach from everyone involved, rather than me saying ‘this is it’.

“Everyone will have a say in that and then everyone takes more ownership of it.”

Nonetheless, it is already clear that Leigh won’t settle for simply replicating the achievements of 2023.

That was by far their best season of the summer era, but Lam says the players believe it is possible to go even better.

“Part of my coaching philosophy is to make the team believe in who we are and what we do,” he added.

“You’ve got to make them believe that anything is possible. That’s my role and I enjoy doing that.

“Part of evolving as a club is to have a little bit of arrogance about you, but with respect. We finished fifth last year and we want to do better than that.”

