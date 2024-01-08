Paul Momirovski primed to hit ground running after late Leeds Rhinos arrival

LEEDS recruit Paul Momirovski might have gone from the heat of Sydney to the chill of West Yorkshire – but he says it’s no hardship.

The 27-year-old outside back is more than happy to have finally joined up with his new club, three months after his move from Sydney Roosters on a two-year deal was confirmed.

Momirovski has just got married, but hasn’t been neglecting his fitness regime, having trained with his old teammates.

“I’ve done a good few weeks in the warmth with the Roosters,” explained the ex-Wests Tigers and Penrith Panthers player, who was in his second spell with the Chooks, having won the title with Penrith in 2021.

“They put me through it, which will stand me in good stead now I’m over here, and it’s been great to start training with Leeds.

“The club have been great in sorting everything out for me, and settling in has been easier than that 24-hour flight!

“The first few days were a bit of a whirlwind, but I’ve got my bearings, and I’ve started to put faces to names.”

Momirovski, who has played 60 games (26 tries) in the NRL, including six in a loan stint at Melbourne Storm from Wests in 2020, has been in regular contact with fellow Aussie signings Lachie Miller, the fullback from Newcastle Knights, and Matt Frawley, the former Huddersfield halfback from Canberra Raiders.

“We have mutual mates, and they’ve put us in touch with one another,” he explained.

“Lachie and Matt have kept me in the loop about what was happening and they had plenty of positive things to say.

“That got me really excited about coming over, and it’s great to be finally here and getting down to work.”

