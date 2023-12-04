American football linebacker makes surprise rugby league switch

AMERICAN FOOTBALL linebacker Jai Camilleri has turned down the chance to potentially become an NFL star, instead making the switch to rugby league.

Camilleri, who is just 18-years-old, has signed a trial deal with NRL side Parramatta Eels despite recently being named MVP at the national schoolboy gridiron championships after playing a key role for Queensland.

“I’ve enjoyed combining league and NFL but knew eventually I would have to pick one or the other,” Camilleri told Wide World of Sports.

“The two codes complement each other well and playing both has been great for my fitness.

“But now I’m with the Eels I am going to put all my energy into that.

“I finished school at Wavell High in Brisbane a few months ago and have made the big move down to Sydney.

“I hope to play SG Ball and then Flegg Cup next year – playing against 21-year-olds would be great for my skill set.”

Could Camilleri ever try his hand in the NFL though?

“You never say never but right now my dream is to play NRL,” he continued.

“If one day the chance comes up to go to the USA … who knows … you never say never.”

