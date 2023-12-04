Leeds Rhinos’ Derrell Olpherts seemingly confirms future with Super League training photos

LEEDS RHINOS’ Derrell Olpherts has seemingly confirmed his future after posting photos of him training with the Super League club.

Olpherts’ future has been up in the air since the end of the 2023 Super League season with a move to Leigh Leopards previously mooted.

However, it appears as though the 31-year-old is staying put at Headingley with the winger posting two photos on X in Leeds training gear with the caption: “Loading 🔋”

Speculation had mounted at the beginning of this week with Wakefield Trinity winger Lee Kershaw seemingly spotted training with the Rhinos, with Leeds head coach Rohan Smith emphasising a ‘one in, one out’ policy at Headingley for the rest of the off-season.

However, Olpherts – who only joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2023 Super League season – appears to be staying.

