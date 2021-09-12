Amor hoping to stay a Saint

Kyle Amor says he would love to remain part of the St Helens “collective”.

The 34-year-old prop is out of contract this year, but is hoping to extend his stay to a ninth season.

The powerful Cumbrian, who started his career at Whitehaven and later played for Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity, helped Saints win this year’s Challenge Cup.

Now he’s targeting a third successive Super League title triumph, and fourth in all after featuring in the Grand Final defeat of Wigan Warriors in 2014, his first season at Saints.

“I’m still playing and hopefully still contributing to the collective we are at this club,” said the Ireland international.

“I’d love to stay on and do another year, but I’ll leave that one with the powers that be.”

Amor’s fellow frontrow Alex Walmsley was the stand-out star as Kristian Woolf’s side bounced back from their Magic Weekend golden-point defeat by table-topping Catalans Dragons to beat Leeds 40-6.

The victory clinched a top-two finish ahead of Friday’s final regular-season fixture at Salford Red Devils and therefore a home tie in the play-off semi-finals.

“Alex was fantastic, and I think he’s the best ball carrier in the competition by a country mile,” said Amor.

“He really benefits from the work done by the rest of the team, because everyone contributes, and he was able to express himself and put on a real clinic.”

Amor believes it’s important to build momentum going into the play-offs.

“We needed to bounce back from the Catalans game and we needed to produce an 80-minute performance,” he explained.

“I thought we were really professional and our defence was outstanding, and to score so many points is good. Now we need to build on that.”

Coach Woolf is confident second rower Sione Mata’utia will get over an ankle injury picked up against Leeds in time for the play-offs.

“He is an important player for us and we need to look after him. I am confident he’ll be right for the semi-finals,” he said of the closed-season signing from Newcastle Knights.

