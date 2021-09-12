Warriors hope Catalans clash will be super-charged

Wigan Warriors are seeking superheroes – off the pitch as much as on it – as they aim to end their league fixture list on a winning note at home to table-topping Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

As well as giving season-ticket holders the chance to bring a friend to the DW Stadium clash for free, any key worker can claim two free tickets for the North Stand.

“We want to reward all those who have acted like superheroes this past year and a half,” said a club spokesperson.

“Season-ticket holders can show their appreciation to someone who has helped them through the pandemic, while key workers have the chance to come and watch some Rugby League.”

In addition, Wigan are encouraging fans to come to the match wearing a superhero costume, with a special prize for the best outfit up for grabs.

Further details are available by visiting or contacting the DW Stadium ticket office on 01942 311111.

Adrian Lam’s side, who will have home advantage in their play-off elimination tie against the fifth-paced finishers on Friday week, are seeking a third win in four outings when they face Catalans.

The Warriors clinched a fourth-placed finish, and ended Hull’s play-off hopes, with a 10-0 triumph at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

After a scoreless first half, Jake Bibby and Zak Hardaker scored tries.

“It had a real semi-final feel about it. It’s exactly what we needed,” said Lam.

“It wasn’t the prettiest win, but I’m proud of our efforts defensively. That’s twice in the last three weeks we’ve managed to shut out the opposition on their own ground (Castleford Tigers were beaten 22-0).

“We were mentally tough and quite physical. If you have got your defensive system right at this time of the year, you’ve a chance in every game.

“We lacked cohesion on attack but I’m more focused that we got our defence right. We were committed to each other.”

