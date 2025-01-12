Andrea Dobson: MBE is for all women’s rugby league trailblazers

FORMER England captain Andrea Dobson has said the MBE awarded to her in the King’s New Year’s Honours list is as much for all the other trailblazers of the women’s game as it is for her.

Dobson is currently the foundation development manager at Sheffield Eagles, but prior to that enjoyed one of the most decorated careers in the women’s game.

Playing club rugby for Featherstone, she made her England debut in 2003 aged just 16 and went on to earn a total of 24 international caps and feature in four different World Cups.

She has also done extensive media work during some of the biggest women’s showpiece events in recent years.

The honour, which is for services to Rugby League, comes just a year after she was added to the Rugby Football League’s Roll of Honour.

“It was a surreal moment when I found out and got the letter on behalf of His Majesty the King,” said Dobson.

“Like last year, when I found out about the Roll of Honour, it was a massive shock and very much not expected. I’m not sure it’s fully sunk in yet but it was a nice way to end the year.

“The number of messages I’ve had from people since has been really unreal and really sums up all the friendships and relationships I’ve built over my career.

“It’s so good to see the women’s game where it is now. The players who are playing now are certainly reaping the benefits from its growth and how it’s been catapulted into the media.

“I do feel quite humble about the honour because there is a big group of people before me and around my time that have done a lot for the game that have gone under the radar. I could reel off a dozen names at least of people who have helped me along the way who don’t get the recognition they deserve.

“For those of us who played and were involved before it was more widely known, it’s really pleasing to know that we have helped get game to where it is. So it very much feels like this is a wider honour for all the women and volunteers who put their time and dedication in when no one was really watching.”

Rugby League was represented by a number of other figures on the New Year Honours List.

They include Paul Caddick and Ken Davy, the long-serving owners of Super League clubs Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants respectively.

Davy, who is also a former Super League executive chairman, was awarded an OBE for services to community RL and Caddick made an MBE for services to sport, while veteran match official Tony Martin has been awarded an OBE.

Three figures in the Armed Forces game were recognised in the military division of the honours.

Lieutenant Colonel David Groce, chairman of United Kingdom Armed Forces Rugby League and the British Army Rugby League’s charity arm the Soldiers League Charity, received the OBE.

Sergeant Merini Marilynn Sevakasiga, the Army Rugby League women’s development manager, and Sergeant Alan Boyle, the Army Rugby League community engagement secretary, were each given MBEs.

In addition, there was an honour for Steve Rigby, who coached at Wembley in 1984.

Rigby, who has been awarded the British Empire Medal for his work with young people in the community, led the Oldham junior schools team in the Challenge Cup curtain-raiser.

The former headmaster, who was also recognised for services to chess, also worked behind the scenes at Salford for more than 25 years as statistician.