Kyle Feldt reveals he rejected NRL offers to join St Helens

ST HELENS’ new signing Kyle Feldt has revealed he knocked back offers to stay in the NRL to join Saints in 2025 and he is confident his new club can challenge for silverware again in the coming years.

Feldt, 32, spent twelve years with the North Queensland Cowboys, bagging 151 tries in 217 appearances. The goal-kicking winger, who won an NRL Grand Final with the Cowboys in 2015, signed a two-year deal with St Helens in July, inheriting the number 2 shirt worn for so many seasons by the departed Tommy Makinson.

“I always wanted to be a one-club man,” said Feldt.

“I did have opportunities to go elsewhere in the NRL but I thought that would not be ideal for me. I wanted to try and progress my game and I wanted to see the world.

“I honestly couldn’t have picked a better club in Super League when the opportunity arose to come over here. Just look at the rich history of how many trophies they’ve won.

“They haven’t missed the finals in 20-odd years so it’s a great club to be part of. It was a no-brainer to sign here and I’m very happy with my decision.”

Feldt landed in the UK at the start of December with his family but he is thriving in his new environment.

“I’m really enjoying it”, he said.

“I can’t fault the club in any way. Being a one-club man and going out of my comfort zone the way I did to leaving the club and joining a club on the other side of the world, it’s such a big move for me and my family.

“But the club has been very accommodating. I knew it would be like that and how family-orientated they are. Fitting into the club has been seamless. The boys have been very open and outgoing and they welcomed me with open arms.”

Feldt played two State of Origin games for Queensland in 2021, won the World Cup 9s with Australia in 2019 and played for the Prime Minister’s XIII in Papua New Guinea.

He is now hoping to add a Challenge Cup and Grand Final trophy to his already stellar career.

“I want to focus on some silverware – I want to add a few more premierships to my name,” Feldt said.

“St Helens have such a rich history, they’ve had so many good players come through and a few of them have been born and bred in the area. That’s a big thing for me, to bring kids through their own system.

“I’d like to give a bit more experience to the younger kids coming through. If I can win a few trophies and a bit of silverware, then that would be the cherry on top.”