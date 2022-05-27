Andrew Henderson signs new Keighley Cougars deal

Andrew Henderson has signed a new two-year contract to remain as head of rugby at League One leaders Keighley Cougars until the end of 2024.

The former London Broncos coach and Warrington Wolves assistant has helped the ambitious Cougars recruit a strong squad to push for promotion to the Championship under head coach Rhys Lovegrove.

There has been reports in the past week linking Henderson with vacant coaching positions in the second tier but the 42-year-old has committed to Keighley with a new deal.

“It is certainly an exciting time to be at Keighley with the club moving in the right direction both on and off the field,” said Henderson, whose playing career took in clubs including Castleford Tigers and Sheffield Eagles.

“I am really enjoying the role I hold at the club which allows me to influence and shape how we operate as a performance department to give us the best chance of progression as a team and an organisation.”

