Grassroots Rugby League news round-up

Next month’s Women’s international between Wales and England will be staged at Pandy Park – the home of Cross Keys RUFC.

The fixture, on Sunday 12 June (1.00pm) will be only the second Rugby League game to have been played on the famous ground. The previous match, in 1998, involved Wales A and Scotland in the first 13-a-side meeting of the two countries, the legendary Hugh Waddell steering the Scots to a 28-18 victory.

International Rugby League is, in addition, returning to Gwent after a thirteen-year hiatus, Blackwood having staged six Wales matches at various levels over a four-year period.

Having waited almost a quarter-of-a-century for a return to Pandy Park, Wales will be back at the ground in double-quick time, with as-yet unnamed European opponents due to take on the Welsh Women just seven days later, on Sunday 19 June.

Wales’ Rafiuke Taylor, meanwhile, will be on familiar territory, having featured for Wales rugby union against the USA the best part of a decade ago.

Wales Rugby League’s General Manager Mark Jones said: “I’d like to thank Cross Keys RUFC for agreeing to stage not one, but two Wales Women’s matches at Pandy Park next month. After playing matches in Warrington and Colwyn Bay in 2021, we’re really looking forward to bringing the Wales Women’s side back to South Wales for the first time in three years.

“After the success of Cardiff Demons women in winning the Super League South – and I know a number of those players will be involved with the Wales side – we can’t wait to showcase the women’s international pathway to our members, and to a new audience.”

Added head coach Thomas Brindle: “We’re delighted that the Wales Women’s side will be back in action next month, with our first-ever South Wales-based test matches.

“Since we last met England, back in June last year in Warrington, most of our players have been through a Super League season, with Cardiff tasting success in Super League South and performing well at the Super League Nines. The game in Wales continues to grow successfully and we will see that with a few additions to our squad.

“We look forward to giving England a big `Welsh Welcome’. As we continue our journey it’s important that we test ourselves against the highest quality of opposition, not only to understand our own progress as we continue to develop but also to inspire the girls in Wales and showcase the highest quality of female athletes.”

The RFL’s Chief On-field Officer Dave Rotheram said: “This is a hugely significant year for Women’s Rugby League and we are grateful to the Wales RL for creating an additional development opportunity for England’s players ahead of the World Cup. This, following last year’s match, will be the second women’s international between England and Wales; the Wales squad is getting stronger all the time, and England head coach Craig Richards and his team will be raring to go.”

Wales RL have arranged an attractive double-header for this Saturday (4 June), with an Under 16s international against England being preceded by a West Wales v East Wales Under 14s game at Stebonheath Park in Llanelli.

The Under 14s, for whom squad have yet to be announced, will kick off at noon, with the Under 16s following at 2.00pm.

Wales Under 16s, who are coached by Paul Berry, recently announced a 25-player squad comprising Oliver Ford, Calum Jones, Lewis Jones, Evan Morse, Ethan Paterson, Carter Pritchard, Rhodri Rees, Ethan Stebbings, Ryan Williams, Zak Williams (all Aber Valley Wolves), Jayden Grey, Brandon Richards, Troy Shearan, Charlie Stoddart (all Bridgend Blue Bulls), Daniel Bartlett, Dafydd Morgan, Henry Parker (all Cardiff Blue Dragons), Kaden Johnson (Crosfields), Lloyd McEwan-Peters (Guiseley Rangers), Ben Morris, Jake Nottingham, Cory Westermark (Swansea Stallions), Kade Woodward (Torfaen Tigers), Isaac Wheatley (Wigan St Patricks), Sam Grice (York Acorn).

England Under 16s head coach Tom Wood, meanwhile, will select from Alfie Howley, Tyler Jowitt, Harvey Roberts (all Thornhill Trojans), Brandan Rowland (Leigh Miners Rangers), Cian Gleadall, Hayden Mitchell (Newsome Panthers), Cobie McGillivary (Moldgreen), Daniel Robson (Skirlaugh), Fletcher Holgate (Hensingham), Harrison Dodd (Waterhead Warriors), Jackson Evans, Jamie Jennings (both Kells), Joseph Davies (Westhoughton Lions), Joshua Langley, Ruben Ruane (both Blackbrook Royals), Marcus Geener, Reece Smethurst (both Saddleworth Rangers), Oliver Smart (Siddal), Seth Abong (Hull Wyke), Thomas Papworth (Lock Lane).

Around 150 players enjoyed the Cumbria Masters Festival in Carlisle.

Cumbrian teams Arlecdon, Barrow and Carlisle were joined by Blackpool, Crosfields, Golborne Parkside, Haresfinch and Leigh East, from the North-West, with Hull Masters and North East Masters also enjoying a day in which referees Rob Ainsworth, Paul Field, Tom Harrison, Rick Morris and Joe Seabrook (the latter scooping the Referee of the Day accolade) impressed.

The Master of the Day was the North East’s blue shorter Jim Collins, while the Masters Moment went to Arlecdon’s gold shorter John Wilson for his magnificent line break and 45 metre sprint to the line to score a very good try.

Leigh East were the Team of the Festival for their great efforts on and off the pitch.

The next Masters Festival will take place in the south of England, at Aldershot and Fleet Masters on Saturday 11 June. Interested teams should email Ellen Lowrie at ellen@mastersrugbyleague.org.uk

PRESIDENTS CUP

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES 26

UK ARMED FORCES 14

Leigh Miners Rangers, Wednesday

The Armed Forces retained the title, despite losing to England Universities in the final game of the 2022 series, closing the campaign ahead of the Students and Great Britain Police on points’ difference.

Ultimately, perhaps the most important result of the series was GB Police’s 38-32 win over England Universities at Lock Lane at the end of April – a result that left the Students needing to beat the Armed Forces by 90 points to finish top of the pile.

That was never likely, although head coach Richard Tate and his side can at least derive some satisfaction from having toppled the champions in the head-to-head clash.

England Universities, who were never behind, opened their account in the ninth minute through Elliott Jones, Jack Quinn adding the extras.

The Armed Forces levelled matters midway through the first half, Danny Johnson improving Brodie Lee Butler’s touchdown, but Jones’s second score, followed by a Charlie McCurrie effort which Quinn improved, gave the Students a ten-point cushion.

Jack Bartlett crossed either side of the break for the Armed Forces to peg the Students back to 16-14. But a Jack Cherry brace in the last seven minutes, plus Quinn’s third goal, saw England Universities home.

ENGLAND UNIVERSITIES: Michael Holden, Ted Davidson, Leon Stewart, Sean Croston, Cameron Brown, Jack Quinn, Elliott Jones, Adam Lavin, Kellen Wood, Ben Bradshaw, Charlie McCurrie, Alex Eckley, Harry Trulson. Subs: Nathan Taylor, Jack Cherry, Christian Gale, Ben Gray, Matty Rudd, Nathan Newbound, Jordan Bull.

UK ARMED FORCES: Jake Boardman, Robert Matamosi, Mickey Hoyle, Pete Holmes, Jack Bartlett, Dec Baines, Matty Gaskell, James Parry, Liam Bradley, Jonny Griffiths, Jordan Kerman, Danny Johnson, Brodie Lee Butler. Subs: Callum Cone, Jefeti Vakalabure, Adam Middleton, George Mosey, Oscar Tamani, Elliot Richardson.

Referee: Gary Shaw

GREAT BRITAIN POLICE 40

GREAT BRITAIN TEACHERS 32

Leigh Miners Rangers, Wednesday

The Police finished the series joint top with UK Armed Forces and England Universities, but behind both on points’ difference, after having the better of the closing stages of a keenly fought contest.

The Teachers, by contrast, have picked up the wooden spoon – but their final game followed a similar pattern to their first two, in each of which they impressed before finishing on the wrong end of the scoreline. A points’ difference of only minus 50 for a team without a win perhaps tells much of the story, while the loss of injured centres Andrew Coleman and Nathan Lyon before the opening quarter was out didn’t help a cause in which hat-trick hero hotshot Lewis Fairhurst shone.

GB Teachers went 10-0 up against the Police inside the first ten minutes, courtesy of a Josh Hamilton brace, and still led 20-18 as the interval drew near, having added touchdowns by Phil Lister and Fairhurst.

Great Britain Police went in front for the first time when Ben Dawson notched his second try shortly before half-time, with Scott Leatherbarrow, who had also improved touchdowns by Jason Unsworth and Andy Hoggins, booting his fourth conversion for a 24-20 interval lead.

The Teachers nosed in front again when Fairhurst dashed in, but tries for Will Martin, Gareth Jones and Ryan Pickles, with Leatherbarrow landing the last two of his six goals, put the Police firmly in the driving seat at 40-26 ahead. And Fairhurst’s third try, and Marsh’s fourth goal, came too late to affect the outcome.

POLICE: Jay Panter, Ryan Pickles, Andy Hoggins, John O’Donnell, Gareth Jones, Scott Leatherbarrow, Alex Clemie, Jordan Cella, Ben Dawson, Steve Tagg, Jason Unsworth, Lewis Peet, Ben Marsden. Subs: Jimmy Motum, Will Martin, Ash Wildman, Jack Morrison, Sam Ogden.

TEACHERS: Lewis Fairhurst, Josh Brown, Andrew Coleman, Nathan Lyon, Phil Lister, Jay Boyd, Rob Marsh, Elliot Liku, Rob Pritchard, Michael Walton, Josh Hamilton, James Jackson, Jack Walton. Subs: Matthew Ellis, Chris Lane, Lewis Barwise, Kev Marshall, Ben Pulleyn, Will Taylor, Jack Stocks.

Referee: Cameron Charnock.

