Andy Last confirms exit of Castleford Tigers playmaker

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are in a rebuilding stage under new head coach Andy Last.

With a whole host of players out of contract at The Jungle at the end of the 2023 Super League season, there will be a number of headaches for Last in terms of who to re-sign and who to let go.

One of those who will be let go is playmaker Callum McLelland with Last gutted for the halfback.

“It’s really disappointing and disappointing for Callum as a lad,”Last said.

“He signed whilst he was injured and the club honoured the agreement in the hope he would get back to playing at a level he is capable of but that hasn’t materialised.”

Last also spoke about how he hopes that McLelland can get a deal elsewhere after getting himself fit.

“He is still confident he can get back on the training field, he is in rehab and running at the minute.

“He is using this time to get fully right with the view of getting something elsewhere. It’s a shame for all concerned but that”s the nature of our sport.

“It’s unlikely he will play this season though.”

McLelland has joined Danny Richardson on the sideline for the rest of the season.