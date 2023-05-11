St Helens vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Konrad Hurrell absent

ST HELENS host the Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Saints went down 24-12 last week to the Catalans Dragons as the reigning champions slipped to eighth in Paul Wellens’ first season in charge.

Salford, meanwhile, were able to grind out a 22-12 triumph over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley last week to consolidate their place in the top six play-offs.

Team news and injuries

Saints are likely to welcome back back-rower Curtis Sironen, who narrowly missed out on a spot for the defeat away at Catalans last week. However, Konrad Hurrell is surprisingly absent as Dan Norman and Ben Davies return.

Salford, on the other hand, have included Ryan Brierley despite the fullback’s eye injury as Ken Sio and Tim Lafai remain on the sidelines.

St Helens’ 21-man squad

1 Jack Welsby

2 Tommy Makinson

3 Will Hopoate

5 Jon Bennison

6 Jonny Lomax

7 Lewis Dodd

8 Alex Walmsley

9 James Roby

10 Matty Lees

12 Joe Batchelor

14 Joey Lussick

15 LMS

16 Curtis Sironen

18 Jake Wingfield

19 James Bell

20 Dan Norman

21 Ben Davies

22 Sam Royle

25 Tee Ritson

30 George Delaney

34 Wesley Bruines

Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad

1 Ryan Brierley

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

9 Andy Ackers

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

13 Oliver Partington

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

18 Alex Gerrard

20 Ellis Longstaff

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.