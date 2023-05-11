St Helens vs Salford Red Devils: Team news, injuries and TV channel as Konrad Hurrell absent

ST HELENS host the Salford Red Devils on Saturday afternoon at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
Saints went down 24-12 last week to the Catalans Dragons as the reigning champions slipped to eighth in Paul Wellens’ first season in charge.
Salford, meanwhile, were able to grind out a 22-12 triumph over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley last week to consolidate their place in the top six play-offs.
Team news and injuries
Saints are likely to welcome back back-rower Curtis Sironen, who narrowly missed out on a spot for the defeat away at Catalans last week. However, Konrad Hurrell is surprisingly absent as Dan Norman and Ben Davies return.
Salford, on the other hand, have included Ryan Brierley despite the fullback’s eye injury as Ken Sio and Tim Lafai remain on the sidelines.
St Helens’ 21-man squad
1 Jack Welsby
2 Tommy Makinson
3 Will Hopoate
5 Jon Bennison
6 Jonny Lomax
7 Lewis Dodd
8 Alex Walmsley
9 James Roby
10 Matty Lees
12 Joe Batchelor
14 Joey Lussick
15 LMS
16 Curtis Sironen
18 Jake Wingfield
19 James Bell
20 Dan Norman
21 Ben Davies
22 Sam Royle
25 Tee Ritson
30 George Delaney
34 Wesley Bruines
Salford Red Devils’ 21-man squad
1 Ryan Brierley
3 Kallum Watkins
5 Joe Burgess
6 Brodie Croft
7 Marc Sneyd
8 Jack Ormondroyd
9 Andy Ackers
10 King Vuniyayawa
11 Andrew Dixon
12 Sam Stone
13 Oliver Partington
14 Chris Atkin
15 Danny Addy
16 Tyler Dupree
17 Shane Wright
18 Alex Gerrard
20 Ellis Longstaff
22 Rhys Williams
24 Matt Costello
25 Ben Hellewell
28 Deon Cross
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Channel 4 from 12.30pm, with kick-off scheduled for 1pm.