Andy Last dismisses relegation talk as he gives message to Castleford Tigers fans

ANDY LAST and Castleford Tigers are not talking about relegation in 2023.

The West Yorkshire side has failed to win a game in four attempts this season, leaving them second bottom in the Super League table, but Last has dismissed any talk of relegation.

“It is the nature of the sport, there are periods of uncertainty. Unfortunately people lose their heads and head coaches come and go, but I’ve got to deliver a good program and get the staff and players together,” Last said.

“I’ve done that the last couple of weeks albeit we didn’t get the performance against Huddersfield. The mood in the camp has been a lot better this week.

“We’ve not spoken about relegation, it’s round four. We are not speaking about it, we know we’ve got good players and we’re not playing well at the moment. We need to improve our performances with completion rate and attacking cohesion.”

Concerns have been raised amongst the Castleford faithful following the manner of results, with just two tries being scored in three games, but Last wants the fans to unite behind the team.

“There are fans out there and supporters, what’s important for the team is that the supporters support.

“The basic principle of supporting its to lean on someone when they are in need and I think the team are in need at the moment.

“We need to lean on them and we need them to be positive. They can air their frustrations at me and I want them to support the team as best as they can.

“I know we didn’t play well and we let them down but we appreciate those guys that made the trip in arctic conditions to Huddersfield last week.

“None of the players mean to perform poorly or lose the games in the manner we have done, we need those supporters behind them.

“We need the players to show the energy to want to compete and win the game, and not show any signs of giving up.

“Those Castleford supporters demand that and it’s right that they demand that.”

Castleford, of course, go up against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow night.